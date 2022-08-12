Sonakshi Sinha looks elegant in new pics, rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal leaves her a compliment

Sonakshi Sinha has shared pictures of her recreation of Rekha’s style from the film Umrao Jaan on her Instagram handle. She wore a white mulmul anghrakha and the dupatta was embroidered with dancing peacocks. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha goes blonde in new pictures, Huma Qureshi calls her ‘scary’)

She captioned her post, “Inn aankhon ki masti ke” from the movie Umrao Jaan’s (1981) song, In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke. Her rumoured actor-boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal wrote, “Mastane hazaar hai?” To which, Sonakshi replied, “waaah….full marks for correct lyrics.” Actor Huma S Qureshi commented, “Faaab” on her pictures. One of her fans commented, “Uffff you are just gorgeous.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post.

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in 2010 with Dabangg. She will be next seen in Double XL. The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Huma. Directed by Satram Ramani, scheduled to release this year. The official release date of the film is still awaited. A horror comedy film Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, is also awaited.

Recently, she started shooting for her upcoming film Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' in London. Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut with director Nitin Kakkar’s Notebook in 2019.

Sonakshi is also a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming project Dahaad, which will mark her official web series debut. Touted to be a crime-drama, Sonakshi will don the cop's uniform in the show. Besides her, it will also star Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Dahaad will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Kagti's production house Tiger Baby.

