Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam Sinha reacts to her pregnancy rumours: ‘Kitni baar nani bana diya humko’

In 2025, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha sparked pregnancy rumours when she appeared at a Mumbai event wearing a striking red outfit. Many speculated that she was trying to hide a baby bump with her hand. However, both Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal later laughed off the rumours. Now, Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, has reacted to the speculation. Sonakshi Sinha with her mother Poonam Sinha (File Photo).

Poonam Sinha on Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours During an interaction with Instant Bollywood at an event, Poonam recalled the moment she welcomed daughter Sonakshi into their lives and said, “Woh moment toh sabse accha moment tha humari life ka jab humare ghar mein betiya aayi. Mujhe lagta hai zindagi betiya ke bagair kuch hai hi nahi. Betiya ka hona bahut zaruri hai (That was the most beautiful moment of our lives, when daughters came into our home. I feel life is nothing without daughters. Having daughters is very important)."

Poonam then reacted to Sonakshi’s pregnancy rumours and said, “Pata nahi kitni baar nani bana diya humko. Lekin chalo, woh khushi bhi humko milegi, zaroor milegi woh khushi (I don’t know how many times they’ve already made me a grandmother. But that happiness will come to us too, and it definitely will)."

About Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding Zaheer and Sonakshi dated for seven years before making their relationship official and getting married. The two first met at one of Salman Khan’s parties in 2013. However, it was only in 2017, during the after-party of Tubelight, that they felt a spark and ended up talking for hours.

The couple got married in 2024 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence. The wedding was an intimate affair attended only by close friends and family. They later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Last year, when Sonakshi was rumoured to be pregnant, she shared stunning pictures on Instagram and penned a witty note to shut down the speculation. The note read, “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali.”

Zaheer also took a playful dig at the rumours. While posing for the paparazzi at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash, he cheekily placed his hand on Sonakshi’s midriff as if confirming the speculation, before saying to her, “Sambhaal ke” (Be careful), as she moved ahead for solo photos. He later clarified to the photographers that he was only joking. Both Sonakshi and Zaheer are quite active on social media and often share fun moments from their lives with fans.