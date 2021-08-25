Sonakshi Sinha's fans ask for feet and bikini pics; her replies will crack you up

Sonakshi Sinha was bombarded with some awkward questions from her fans when she started an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram on Wednesday. Some asked her for pictures of her feet while others wanted to see her in a bikini. However, Sonakshi swerved the questions with humorous replies.

When a fan asked her, "Kya khau jo weightloss ho jaae (what should I eat to lose some weight)", Sonakshi said, "Hawa khaiye ap! Hmmmm (Eat air)." Another asked her to share pictures of her feet, to which she simply wrote 'nope'. A fan also wanted to see 'bikini pics' but Sonakshi shared a picture of a bikini.

Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter last year after repeated attack from trolls. She spoke about it in a post on Instagram. “How i got myself off Twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha (I am happy that you feel this way. Continue feeling like that, nobody cares).”

“But let's face it, I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me,” she added.

Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She had finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, in March.

She recently announced her upcoming Netflix film titled Bulbul Tarang. Sharing a picture, she had written: "Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true. thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in. #AbMenuMeinSabNew."