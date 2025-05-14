Menu Explore
Sonali Bendre says Hindi film industry didn't like 'skinny, straight-haired girl' like her in 90s: They wanted a more…

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
May 14, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Sonali Bendre talked about how she was not considered the ‘IT’ girl in Bollywood because she was lanky.

In the world of glitz and glamour, actors are often subjected to a certain beauty standard. Sonali Bendre, who charmed everyone with her beauty in Hum Saath Saath Hain and other films, recently opened up in an interview with Bollywood Bubble about how she was considered too skinny in the 1990s — something the Hindi film industry didn’t appreciate. (Also Read: Sonali Bendre reveals her first reaction to cancer diagnosis: ‘Why me?’)

Sonali Bendre talked about how Hindi film industry used to like curvaceous girls in 90s.
Sonali Bendre talked about how Hindi film industry used to like curvaceous girls in 90s.

Sonali Bendre says she was a distinct person in 90s

Sonali said that she is grateful for being loved for her work in the ’90s, even so many years down the line. When asked if it’s okay to call her the '’90s IT girl', Sonali replied, “Well, in the ’90s I was not really considered the IT girl, but many others were. I was a very distinct person even then. I remember when I came in, there were girls with beautiful, bouncy curls; I was a skinny, straight-haired, lanky girl. Hindi films didn’t like that.”

She further revealed that she tried to change her hairstyle, but her hair always returned to its natural form. She added, “They wanted a slightly more curvaceous girl. My hair is actually so straight that it was very difficult to curl, and with the amount of hair I had, it was just easier to leave it open and straight.”

About Sonali Bendre

Sonali made her Bollywood debut with Aag in 1994 at the age of 19, playing a college student opposite Govinda. However, it was the year 1996 that proved to be a turning point in her career. She featured in English Babu Desi Mem opposite Shah Rukh Khan — a success overseas — followed by Diljale opposite Ajay Devgn, which became one of the year’s highest-grossing releases. Over the years, she starred in several hit films including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Sarfarosh, and more.

She also achieved success in Telugu cinema with films such as Indra opposite Chiranjeevi, Khadgam, and Manmadhudu, among others. Sonali made her OTT debut with The Broken News in 2022, earning praise for her performance, and was most recently seen in a special appearance in Remo D’Souza’s film Be Happy. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
