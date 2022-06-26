Sonali Bendre says she lost films due to underworld pressure, stayed away from ‘dodgy’ film producers

Sonali Bendre is one of the most popular faces of the 90s, who recently touched upon the influence of the underworld on Bollywood. She said that during the 1990s, the underworld element had made her lose out on roles in films. Sonali also said that her husband Goldie Behl, who is also a film producer, helped her during the phase. (Also read: Sonali Bendre recalls decision not to endorse smoking, accepts she did ad for beer product when she 'needed money’)

Sonali made her Bollywood debut in the 1994 film Aag when she was just 19-years old. Before landing her first film, she had already appeared in several Tv commercials and ads. Some of her best works in the 90s were Sarfarosh, Diljale, and Major Saab. She recently made her OTT debut with The Broken News.

While promoting her comeback project, Sonali starred on The Ranveer Show podcast and revealed that she was denied roles due to pressure from the underworld. She said, “Many clean sources were financing films. But, there was not a proper, formal industry status. So, there was a lot of unregulated finance coming in as well, and banks will not give it to you. So, that limit was there.”

Sonali said that she tried to stay away from ‘dodgy’ film producers and it was her then-boyfriend, now husband, Goldie who helped her to understand so. However, the actor lost many roles owing to the pressure of the underworld in the industry. “There were times when I was supposed to do a role and it went to someone else because someone called them up. But then the director or the co-actor will call you and say ‘I have that pressure and I can’t do anything about it’ And, I understand,” she said.

Sonali’s last project The Broken News was released on June 10, on Zee5. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others. It is directed by Vinay Waikul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON