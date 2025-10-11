Sonam Kapoor avoids cameras during Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s home, fuels pregnancy buzz

Actor Sonam Kapoor attended Karwa Chauth festivities at her father Anil Kapoor’s house in Mumbai on Friday, and certainly stirred the pot. The actor added fuel to the speculation around her second pregnancy by avoiding and skipping posing for the photographers gathered outside the house. It is believed that Sonam Kapoor is in her second trimester of pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor avoids paparazzi

On Friday, Sonam Kapoor was spotted arriving at her father's house in Mumbai to join the Karwa Chauth celebration. For the festive occasion, she chose an elegant red and gold saree adorned with intricate detailing. However, what caught everyone’s attention was how she was avoiding the media glare.

Sonam notably refused to pose for the photographers stationed outside the house. Several videos showed her sitting in her car. As the photographers mobbed her vehicle, she simply waved at them before quickly heading inside the house.

Another video showed her team members asking the photographers to shut their cameras off before Sonam stepped out of her car. The outing left social media users curious about the pregnancy murmurs. “Is she hiding a baby bump?” one wrote.

Later, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of her outfit, with the caption that read, “Thank you darling @palakshah for sending me your brand new collection before launch.. always such a doll. Styled wonderfully by @rheakapoor and @chandiniw (miss you chand) KC ready! Jewels all mine and mamas.”

Sonam expecting again?

It is believed that Sonam and businessman Anand S Ahuja are expecting their second child. Sonam is expected to be in her second trimester of pregnancy. “Yes, it’s true. Sonam and Anand are expecting their second child together. She is in her second trimester and is currently in Mumbai. The news came as a big surprise for all in the family,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, a son whom they named Vayu, in August 2022. They tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. Sonam Kapoor and her family relocated from Delhi to their newly designed Mumbai residence in late 2023, moving in around October 2023.

Sonam was last seen in Blind, a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, released directly on OTT in July 7, 2023. The film, directed by Shome Makhija, featured Sonam as a visually impaired police officer investigating a serial killer. It also featured Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.