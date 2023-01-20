Sonam Kapoor glows like a pearl in latest pics, but Anand Ahuja asks 'what’s the occasion and why aren’t I invited'

Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of stunning pictures on Thursday, leaving her fans spellbound. The actor posed at her home in a saree and showed off her funky jewellery, paired with a classic white saree. (Also read: Amid hectic work, Sonam Kapoor manages long distance relationship with husband Anand Ahuja through video calls)

She captioned her post, “Can we redefine pearly whites now?! Stunning piece of art by @abujanisandeepkhosla.” Sonam wore a white saree by the designer duo with pearl details on the border and throughout the pallu. She also wore a matching dupatta over her left shoulder. She wore a squiggly pearl necklace, styled her hair poker straight and opted for a pink lip shade.

Sonam received a ton of compliments on her post. Her husband Anand Ahuja could not resist praising his wife in multiple comments. “wowwwwwwwowow,” he wrote with a bunch of emojis. Replying to his own comment, he added, “But what’s the occasion and why aren’t I invited. Alsoooo BIGGG flex ! This is why your nickname ought to be ‘Modern Classic’ - perfect blend of current and classical."

Athiya Shetty called her ‘Beauty’, Hansika Motwani called her ‘Stunning’, Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “why so pretty!” Brother-in-law Karan Boolani wrote, "Next level."

Fans also called her Sonpari, a popular character from an early 2000s show of the same name. “Excuse me sonPARIIIII,” asked a fan. Another fan wrote, “She should be declared as fashion goddess. @sonamkapoor is not less than this.” A fan also wrote, “Chehra h ya Chand Khila hain.”

The actor, who tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 and gave birth to her first child, baby boy Vayu on August 20, 2022, will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Blind.

Sonam took a long break from acting to embrace motherhood. "Honestly, It's been a nice break. I've been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again,” the Neerja actor told PTI. "I did a film right before I got pregnant, now it's releasing. I'm dying to get back on set because that's what I've done most of my adult life. My film is going to come out soon. Sujoy (Sujoy Ghosh) is the creative producer. It's a thriller and I'm excited for people to see it,” she said about Blind.

