Sonam Kapoor says husband Anand Ahuja thinks she is ‘eternally cute’ even when she is 'whining'. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of herself on Instagram and said that her husband Anand Ahuja thinks that she is cute even when she is whining. Anand also reacted to the video.

Posting her pictures, Sonam wrote, “My husband thinks I’m eternally cute even when I’m whining. Anand Ahuja love you to see whiny face.”

Anand commented to the post, “You’re the bestesttttt of the bestestttt of the bestesttttt.” Sonam replied to his comment with heart-eyes emojis. Singer Nimrat Khaira called Sonam “very cute,” while Anoushka Shankar commented “Beauty.” Film producer Janice Sequeira said, “It’s lou baby, lou.”

Sonam and Anand first met in 2015, at that time, she was promoting her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Soon, they began texting each other and eventually graduated to late-night phone conversations. Their first date took place in London. After dating Sonam for a year and a half, Anand proposed to her in New York.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a star-studded reception. The couple often share their pictures together on social media.

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam talked about Anand and how she is thankful that she didn't marry someone from Bollywood. She said, “I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.”

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix last year. Sonam will next be seen in Blind.

