Sonnalli Seygall: Many people have lost jobs, especially the daily wagers; it’s a harsh reality

As the country continues to battle a severe health scare with the second wave of the pandemic, it’s the financial crisis that has impacted many at large, leaving them without any source of income including people in the film industry.

Trying to pitch in and do her bit to help others, actor Sonnalli Seygall is particularly worried about the plight of daily wagers.

“In terms of the side effects of lockdown, people are losing their jobs and that’s a harsh reality. When I see my spot boy out or lightman out of work, so many technicians without jobs... when their livelihood gets crushed, it’s the most heartbreaking situation,” she tells us.

The actor, who was supposed to begin the shoot of her film, Boondi Raita in April, recalls a rather saddening incident. “My spot boy one day told me with tears, ‘Ma’am, ab toh shoot nahi hoga, ab hum kya karenge?’ Personally, I’m trying to help out people who have lost their jobs in our industry, but it’s not enough,” she admits.

The stalling of work may not have hit Seygall financially like many others, but the 32-year-old admits that its quite a bummer to not be able to have her schedule in place.

“This year started on a high. I had a very packed calendar and there was no time at all, which is a great problem to have for any actor. And then suddenly, shoots stopped. I had to start my film in April but I know we can’t shoot any time soon,” she laments.

With uncertainty looming large, Seygall has now left everything to fate.

“I’ve learnt one thing — I’m done making plans. I know whatever happens is for the greater good. If shoots have stopped, it’s for good. Of course, it’s sad for us that we’re sitting at home, but it’s a very small problem in comparison to what people out there are going through. Who am I to complain!,” she ends.