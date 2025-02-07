Sonu Sood clarifies on arrest warrant for fraud case: ‘It is sad that celebs become soft targets’

Actor Sonu Sood has officially addressed the matter after a court in Ludhiana set a non-bailable warrant against him in connection to a fraud case. The warrant was issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur. On Friday morning, Sonu took to his X account and said that he was summoned to be a ‘witness’ in the matter in which he has no involvement. He also called for strict action in the matter. (Also read: Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against Sonu Sood after actor skipped testimony in fraud case) Sonu Sood has addressed the arrest warrant set against him.

What Sonu said

Taking to X, Sonu wrote: “We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation. Our lawyers have responded and on 10th February 2025 we will give a statement that clarifies our non involvement in the matter.”

‘This is just for unnecessary media attention’

Concluding the statement, Sonu said: "We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter."

In its order, the Ludhiana court directed the officer-in-charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood.

"Sonu Sood, (S/o, W/o, D/o) resident of R/O H.NO 605/606 Casablanca Apartment, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s), but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court," the order read, as per news agency ANI.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.

On the work front, Sonu was last seen in the action thriller Fateh. The film also marked his directorial debut.