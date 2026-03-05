Sonu Sood offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid US–Iran conflict: ‘No nationality, just humanity’
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Sonu Sood announced support for stranded travelers in Dubai, providing free stays without conditions.
As tensions escalated in the Middle East following the US–Iran conflict, several flights were cancelled, leaving many travellers stranded in Dubai and unable to return home. Now, actor Sonu Sood has announced free accommodation for those stranded amid the crisis and has asked travellers to reach out to him if they need a place to stay.
Sonu Sood announces free accomodation for people stranded in Dubai
On Thursday, Sonu Sood took to Instagram and shared a video message for those stranded in Dubai. The actor said that he will help people stranded in the city, irrespective of their nationality, by offering free accommodation. He said, “Anyone who’s stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We’ll make sure that you get free-of-cost accommodation.”
Sonu added, “Whoever, whether our fellow Indians, or people of any nationality who are stranded in Dubai, please send Dugasta Property a DM or me. We will make sure you get a free stay until you are able to return to your country. Jai Hind. God bless you all.”
Along with the video message, he wrote, “War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering free, safe accommodation. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help. @dugastaproperties Please share so this reaches someone in need.”
Fans hailed Sonu Sood’s initiative. One of the comments read, “Real hero of Bollywood industry.” Another commented, “You were raised by wonderful parents. Much respect to you.” Another comment read, “That takes guts to say any nationality. That shows humanity is above all.” Sonu had earlier made headlines when he helped migrant workers get home during the lockdowns enforced after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
About the US–Iran conflict that escalated in the Middle East
Following joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran, which reportedly led to significant casualties among Iran’s political and military leadership, tensions escalated across the Middle East. Iran retaliated by targeting US bases in the region, which led to flight disruptions in Dubai and other Middle Eastern cities, leaving many travellers stranded.
Several Indian actors, including Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta, along with other Indian nationals, were stranded in Dubai. However, two days ago, the actors returned home safely, and other Indian citizens are also being evacuated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.