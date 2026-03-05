Sonu Sood offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid US–Iran conflict: ‘No nationality, just humanity’

On Thursday, Sonu Sood took to Instagram and shared a video message for those stranded in Dubai. The actor said that he will help people stranded in the city, irrespective of their nationality, by offering free accommodation. He said, “Anyone who’s stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We’ll make sure that you get free-of-cost accommodation.”

As tensions escalated in the Middle East following the US–Iran conflict, several flights were cancelled, leaving many travellers stranded in Dubai and unable to return home. Now, actor Sonu Sood has announced free accommodation for those stranded amid the crisis and has asked travellers to reach out to him if they need a place to stay.

Sonu added, “Whoever, whether our fellow Indians, or people of any nationality who are stranded in Dubai, please send Dugasta Property a DM or me. We will make sure you get a free stay until you are able to return to your country. Jai Hind. God bless you all.”

Along with the video message, he wrote, “War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering free, safe accommodation. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help. @dugastaproperties Please share so this reaches someone in need.”

Fans hailed Sonu Sood’s initiative. One of the comments read, “Real hero of Bollywood industry.” Another commented, “You were raised by wonderful parents. Much respect to you.” Another comment read, “That takes guts to say any nationality. That shows humanity is above all.” Sonu had earlier made headlines when he helped migrant workers get home during the lockdowns enforced after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.

About the US–Iran conflict that escalated in the Middle East Following joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran, which reportedly led to significant casualties among Iran’s political and military leadership, tensions escalated across the Middle East. Iran retaliated by targeting US bases in the region, which led to flight disruptions in Dubai and other Middle Eastern cities, leaving many travellers stranded.

Several Indian actors, including Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta, along with other Indian nationals, were stranded in Dubai. However, two days ago, the actors returned home safely, and other Indian citizens are also being evacuated.