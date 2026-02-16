Sonu Sood prays for Rajpal Yadav ahead of bail hearing in ₹9 crore cheque bounce case

He added, “Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right.”

“Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul,” Sonu wrote.

On Monday, hours before the hearing in the court, Sonu took to social media – X (formerly known as Twitter ) and Instagram – to pen a note for Rajpal, hoping that he gets the relief that he deserves.

Ahead of his bail hearing today in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav has once again received support from Sonu Sood , who expressed hope for a positive outcome. Backing the actor, Sonu urged everyone to stay supportive, saying that the momentum should not fade.

Earlier, Sonu was among the first in Bollywood to come forward in his support, offering Rajpal a film along with a modest signing amount as a gesture of help.

Sonu took to social media to offer him a film, and a signing amount to assist him financially. “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us. producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote.

He added, “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

About Rajpal Yadav’s legal woes Rajpal is currently in Tihar Jail for a series of cheque bounce cases. The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore. However, this was soon followed by a recurring pattern of missed deadlines and unkept commitments. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.

This month, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. On February 4, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Rajpal had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past. The next bail hearing is on Monday.