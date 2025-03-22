Sooraj Barjatya says Amitabh Bachchan is ‘scary’, recalls having 2 anxiety medicines before offering him Uunchai

Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recently won the National Award for Best Director at the 70th National Film Awards for his film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker described Big B as "scary" and revealed how he pitched the film to him. Sooraj Barjatya reveals why he thinks Amitabh Bachchan is 'scary'.

Talking about making Uunchai, Sooraj recalled that he had locked the subject in 2016 but never imagined directing it himself. He added, "I was sifting through subjects, and when I came to Uunchai, it just hit me that I should be the one doing this. Nothing else was working, so I thought, why not take on something challenging? I took it up since I had nothing to lose. Upon reading it, I realised it wasn’t my usual style, but I was not willing to let it go. In two to three months, we wrote it. Now my challenge was to get Amitabh Bachchan.”

Sooraj Barjatya finds Amitabh Bachchan scary

He further explained why he finds Amitabh Bachchan intimidating, adding, "He listens with his [eyes]; he doesn’t blink. And he is scary. It’s so scary. I sent him the story, and he responded via a Zoom call. I had to take two anxiety medicines before opening it."

About Uunchai

The adventure drama marked the 60th film produced by Rajshri Productions. It features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. The film follows three elderly friends—Amit, Om, and Javed—who embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their late friend Bhupen’s last wish. However, their simple journey turns into a deeply personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom.

The film marked Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial comeback after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It won awards for Best Direction and Best Supporting Actress (Neena Gupta) at the 70th National Film Awards.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films

The actor was last seen in Vettaiyan, which marked his reunion with Rajinikanth after three decades. However, the film received a mixed response upon release. He will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama Section 84. Additionally, he has the sequel to his hit film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, in the pipeline. The film is scheduled to go on floors in December this year.