Sooraj Pancholi doesn't begrudge those who cancelled films with him after his arrest: 'Paise unke lage the' | Interview

Initially, Sooraj Pancholi can come across as restless. As you first meet him, the actor wants to stand and talk, or rather walk if you can. The confines of the small studio where we met him in Andheri gave no room for that. So, the 34-year-old is content to have a more traditional sit-down chat. It's been a few days since the release of Kesari Veer, essentially his comeback film. And while the box office returns are not good, Sooraj has received some praise from his fans. Sooraj Pancholi talks to HT in an unfiltered chat about his life and career.

On Kesari Veer and learnings from it

The actor tells us he wants to take in the positive. "I get messages from colleagues, directors, and fans who say I have grown since my first film," he shares, but then immediately adds, "But I am still not satisfied. I want to do better work, better films, and work with experienced directors."

Kesari Veer, a historical epic, also starred Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma. Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, the film grossed only ₹25 crore worldwide. Sooraj argues that even if a film does not work at the box office, one can still take away something from it. "Each film builds more confidence in every actor. Even if it flops, an actor learns from each film. Still a long, long way," he adds.

On not wanting to talk about his past

In an acting career that began 10 years ago, Kesari Veer is Sooraj's fourth film as a lead actor. The titles are sparse because the actor spent much of the last decade embroiled in legal battles. His girlfriend, actor Jiah Khan, died by suicide in 2013, and Sooraj was arrested for abetment. In 2023, a CBI Special Court acquitted Pancholi due to a lack of evidence. The actor agrees that in many ways, Kesari Veer is the beginning of his second innings. "This is the first time there is no other load on me," he says, adding that he has changed as a person over the years.

Yet, even though two years have passed since his acquittal and 12 years since Jiah's death, he keeps getting questions about that time. "2025 is the last time I am talking about this. It's done. Everyone has seen and read all about it," he declares. Sooraj says he looks at that time, and the industry's treatment of him with a practical lens now. Many filmmakers backed out of projects that had him, but he doesn't rue that. "I was very realistic about it. Paise unhi ke lag rahe hain, boss (They invested the money)," he says, "I am not putting my own money in those films. They must have good reasons. Everything has its own time."

He then adds, almost like an afterthought, "But I like it this way. I prefer having everything the hard way. Fire will always test gold!"

On the road ahead

So, what's next for him, we ask? And he circles back to how we began the conversation - working with good directors. “In the end, I am only as good as my directors,” he explains. Does he have a wishlist? “Someday, I would love to work with Kabir Khan and, eventually, Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” he says, naming the two directors he worked under as an assistant before he became an actor. It would be like life coming full circle, he adds. “Once that happens, I hope we can sit on these very chairs and talk about that phase of my life,” says the actor, signing off.