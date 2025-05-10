Sooraj Pancholi says Salman Khan trusted him during trial in Jiah Khan case: ‘He has experience of media trial’

Sooraj explained that he could have been acquitted 12 years ago, but chose to go through the trial so that people wouldn’t think he had taken the easy way out due to privilege. He added that he underwent a 12-year legal process and won the case on his own merit.

Sooraj Pancholi on lack of media support

Speaking about the lack of media support, he said, "If people know what a trial is, they’d understand: every question must be answered, and every answer is questioned. I went through that entire process and was acquitted—not guilty—because they had no evidence against me. But nobody talked about it. The media didn’t support me. Nobody supported me—because it didn’t give them the ‘masala’ they were looking for. I think my mistake was that I didn’t speak up for myself back then. A lot of people told me not to. But today, I feel that maybe if I had spoken up back then, people would’ve heard my side of the story, which, till today, I’ve never really shared. And I never will. It’s done now.”

Sooraj Pancholi on Salman Khan's support

He further spoke about Salman's unwavering support throughout the ordeal, saying, "Salman sir only asked me one thing, which my father also asked, ‘Sooraj, have you done something wrong?’ and once I said, 'No sir, I have not,' he never questioned me after that. He gave me a chance purely on trust. Also, he has the experience of going through a media trial. So maybe he was a good judge of trusting me at that point.” For the unversed, Sooraj made his Bollywood debut with the Salman-backed film Hero, which also starred Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty in the lead role.

Sooraj Pancholi and the Jiah Khan case

Actor Jiah Khan was found dead at her residence in Mumbai on 3 June 2013. Based on a letter seized on 10 June 2013, purportedly written by Jiah, the Mumbai Police booked Sooraj under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Jiah’s mother, Rabia, alleged that her daughter had been murdered and claimed she was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj. In April 2023, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai acquitted Sooraj in the case.

Sooraj Pancholi’s upcoming film

Sooraj is set to make his comeback with Kesari Veer, which narrates the tale of Hamirji Gohil—a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith. Directed by Prince Dhiman, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Barkha Bisht, among others. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on 23 May.