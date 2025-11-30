Sophie Choudry claps back at troll questioning her survival in Bollywood ‘bina kaam ke’: I'm the number 1 female host

Singer, actor and popular host Sophie Choudry recently turned host at the grand Udaipur wedding of a US billionaire’s daughter, Netra Mantena, who tied the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju. She also shared pictures with Jennifer Lopez on social media. However, some trolls questioned how she has survived in Bollywood without work, and Sophie gave it back in style. Sophie Choudry on how she survived in Bollywood.

Sophie Choudry on how she survived in Bollywood

Sophie shared a picture posing with JLo backstage and wrote, “Jennifer Lopez, an artist I absolutely adore and have been hugely inspired by for more than two decades! Her on-stage fire, her discipline, her music videos, her style, so many of her films… just iconic!” Reacting to the post, an X user questioned, “Yaar Sophie, mujhe aaj tak nahi samajh mein aata (I still don’t understand) how you have survived in Bollywood bina kaam ke. No films, no web shows, not even songs. We have only seen you in bits and pieces, so how have you survived #Bollywood??”

Replying to him, Sophie wrote, “Through the live show market. I’ve been one of the busiest live singer-performers for 17 years for corporate and wedding shows and am the number one female host for live events. Just because you don’t see me on screen doesn’t mean I haven’t made my place elsewhere. In India, unless you are in the top 10 actresses, you don’t make money. I realised that a long time ago, and thank God for that.”

Another troll called Sophie a ‘wannabe’ and quipped that she might have begged Jennifer Lopez to click a picture with her. To this, she replied, “Such a sad mentality you have. I feel sorry for you. I have never begged for anything in my life. I requested, and she kindly obliged because I was the host of the show. It’s not every day you get to meet your idol and tell them how much you admire them. But clearly you wouldn’t know what that is. Too much negativity.”

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez performed her hit songs like Waiting for Tonight, Get on the Floor, Ain’t Your Mama, and more, turning the wedding night into a full-blown concert. Apart from Jennifer, several Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi also performed at various pre-wedding festivities.

About Sophie Choudry

Sophie is a British-Indian singer, actor, VJ and performer. She began her career as a backup singer who lent her voice to playback singers like Shweta Shetty and Alisha Chinai. In 2000, Choudry started her career as a pop singer with her all-female band Sansara, but after the band separated, she moved to India in 2003, where she gained popularity as a video jockey on MTV India. She went on to release several successful singles, including Do You Know Baby, Aaj Naiyo Sauna and Hungama Ho Gaya, which cemented her place in the pop music space.

Apart from music, she has acted in films such as Shaadi No. 1, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Kidnap, and is widely acclaimed for her live stage performances in India and overseas. She has also established herself as a popular host for Bollywood live events. Earlier this year, she turned host for Hrithik Roshan’s meet-and-greet tour across six cities in the United States.