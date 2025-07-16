Sophie Choudry isn't feeling desi celebs flocking to Wimbledon: 'They have zero interest in the game'

This year, Wimbledon had a touch of Bollywood with many celebrities from Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neena Gupta, Avneet Kaur, to Anushka Sharma in attendance. Now, Sophie Choudry has come forward to share her fear, urging people not to turn the sports tournament into the ‘next Cannes’. Sophie Choudry feels many celebs are looking at attending Wimbledon as a posing opportunity. (Instagram)

Late on Tuesday, Sophie took to her Instagram Stories to share her views. She wrote, “Oh Lord. Please don’t let Wimbledon become the next Cannes. I’ve been an avid tennis lover for more than 30 years. Have literally shed tears of joy and pain over my favourites Sampras (a legit obsession at one time), Agassi, Nadal and now Alcaraz. Have scheduled watching matches between revising for school exams. Was fortunate enough to see the legend Martina Navratilova play in her last Wimbledon final amongst other epic matches before it was all about an insta post."

“But this year am suddenly seeing countless “influencers", “celebs" from India going there just to be seen. Am not denying that some genuinely love the game but many are there just to pose for social media. They have zero clue or interest in the game or those playing it. It’s just Ughhh. Please let’s not ruin one of the most beautiful tournaments in the world,” she added.

On the other hand, actor Sonam Kapoor also reacted to a post on Instagram shared by Diet Sabya talking about the ‘desification’ at Wimbledon. Reacting to it, Sonam wrote, “Love the captions! Indians everywhere! So good na?"

This year, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela, Avneet Kaur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Milind Soman, Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, were among the many celebrities who were spotted adding glamour at Wimbledon.