Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's WFAC collaborates with Creativeland studios to present Krishnavataram trilogy
World Forum For Art and Culture (WFCA) and Raj Kurup's Creativelands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC), a global cultural wing of The Art of Living, has collaborated with Creativeland Studios to present the film trilogy Krishnavataram to international audiences.
The first instalment in the Krishnavataram trilogy, Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam, was a major hit in India and it is now set to release globally.
The film featured Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, and Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film released on May 7, 2026, and stars Siddharth Gupta (Lord Krishna), Sanskruti Jayana (Satyabhama), Sushmita Bhat (Radha), Nivaashiyni Krishnan (Rukmini), alongside Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana. Inspired by the Brahma Vaivarta Purana by Vyasa, the story follows Lord Krishna’s journey from Vrindavan to Dwarka and Kurukshetra while exploring themes of divine love, devotion and emotional connection.
Film trilogy on Krishnavataram
World Forum For Art and Culture (WFCA) and Raj Kurup's Creativelands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shankar who will be guiding the team further.
"Krishna means the most attractive self. It is the divinity that is the most attractive; the energy that pulls everything to it. When you realise your life and the whole world is just a Leela (play), then Krishna is born inside you," Shankar said in a statement.
Producer Sajan Raj Kurup added, "With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has nurtured the entire world with his grace and transformed the lives of millions, this film finds its best place at the feet of Gurudev."
For Siddharth, the audience response goes far beyond just numbers at the box office. “More than that, it’s a win for the people who believe in what we are propagating: our history and our message. Personally, we are incredibly happy that our performances are being applauded. When you watch the box office numbers grow, no matter how modest the starting point was on Day 1, it’s a crazy feeling. Honestly, it has nothing to do with us at this point—it’s entirely being guided by Lord Krishna.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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