Sridevi death anniversary: Gauri Shinde felt disturbed watching English Vinglish for 1st time after actor's passing
- Sridevi died on February 24, 2018. On her third death anniversary, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde recalled their first meeting and her favourite memory of the star.
It has been three years since Sridevi's death. While fans are taking to social media and paying their respects to the legendary actor, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde opened up about her memories of Sridevi.
The filmmaker had worked with Sridevi in the 2012 movie, with which the actor made a comeback. In a new interview, Gauri recalled working with the actor on the film, and said that she felt disturbed when she watched English Vinglish for the first time after the actor's passing.
"After she passed away, the whole team of the film came together to watch the film once again to celebrate her craft but it was a very, very emotional and disturbing experience for me because it made me realise she's not there. My favourite scene in the film is the one where she, upset with her daughter, shares her sadness with Laurent and both of them talk in different languages. Then she says, 'So good to talk without understanding,'" the director told The Times of India.
Also Read: Deepika, Ranveer hold hands while crossing the road as they step out for dinner
Gauri revealed the one memory that she will hold on to for eternity is Sridevi calling her 'little Khushi.' "It was the most loving and endearing thing someone could say because it's also her younger daughter’s name. It's very rare to meet people like that in your lifetime," she said.
The filmmaker also looked back at her first meeting with Sridevi. Dubbing it as a 'blind date', the director said, "I’ll never forget my first meeting with Sridevi. It was more like a blind date for both of us because we were meeting for the first time. She didn’t know much about me, other than that I was Balki’s wife. I call it a blind date because we really fell in love with each other. Sometimes you meet certain people, and you feel an instant click. It was that. As if our souls were just meant to meet, and to do something together, however dramatic it may sound. I absolutely love her; I don't say this because she is a star and I am in awe, but because I really liked her soul."
Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai, due to accidental drowning. Her final on-screen appearance was a cameo in Zero.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput looks stunning in sari in one of her best photoshoots
- Mira Rajput has shared few stunning pictures from her new photoshoot for which she decked up in a yellow sari.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'Miss you'
- Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, Sridevi. Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi and Khushi reportedly performed a puja in Chennai on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Sridevi's death anniversary, English Vinglish director remembers the star
- Sridevi died on February 24, 2018. On her third death anniversary, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde recalled their first meeting and her favourite memory of the star.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sridevi was worried Janhvi would be compared to her, prepared her for it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena’s friends visit her to meet newborn, Ranveer-Deepika twin in black
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Mumbai lockdown fears, Jackie Shroff, Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi react
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan officiates cousin Zayn Marie's wedding, see new pictures here
- Actor Aamir Khan's reclusive nephew, Imran Khan, officiated his cousin Zayn Marie's wedding. See new pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Battled in 1999': Ajay Devgn and Kajol have aged like fine wine; see his post
- Ajay Devgn has shared a funny post on the occasion of his and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary. Even his fans joined him in having some fun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Rohira on social media remarks for her weight loss: You can’t make everyone happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress
- Priyanka Chopra has shared several fanmade memes on one of her looks which features her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika, Ranveer hold hands while crossing the road as they step out for dinner
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seen holding hands as they cross a road to reach a Bandra eatery in Mumbai. Check out pics and videos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan wishes all the best to Abhishek for Dasvi, see pics from sets
- Amitabh Bachchan also wrote an elaborate blog, sharing how his son Abhishek Bachchan is a 'reserved' person and prefers to do his work and move on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun-Malaika make a joint visit to Kareena Kapoor's house to meet her newborn
- Kareena Kapoor's BFF Malaika Arora with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, were among the first ones to visit her at her home after she was discharged from the hospital post the birth of her second child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kajol asked Ajay Devgn for help with boyfriend problems
- On Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary, here is a lesser-known fact about them. Did you know they were in relationships with other people when they first met?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renuka Shahane: 'I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected'
- Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane talks about her films, career, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox