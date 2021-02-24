Sridevi death anniversary: Gauri Shinde felt disturbed watching English Vinglish for 1st time after actor's passing

It has been three years since Sridevi's death. While fans are taking to social media and paying their respects to the legendary actor, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde opened up about her memories of Sridevi.

The filmmaker had worked with Sridevi in the 2012 movie, with which the actor made a comeback. In a new interview, Gauri recalled working with the actor on the film, and said that she felt disturbed when she watched English Vinglish for the first time after the actor's passing.

"After she passed away, the whole team of the film came together to watch the film once again to celebrate her craft but it was a very, very emotional and disturbing experience for me because it made me realise she's not there. My favourite scene in the film is the one where she, upset with her daughter, shares her sadness with Laurent and both of them talk in different languages. Then she says, 'So good to talk without understanding,'" the director told The Times of India.

Gauri revealed the one memory that she will hold on to for eternity is Sridevi calling her 'little Khushi.' "It was the most loving and endearing thing someone could say because it's also her younger daughter’s name. It's very rare to meet people like that in your lifetime," she said.

The filmmaker also looked back at her first meeting with Sridevi. Dubbing it as a 'blind date', the director said, "I’ll never forget my first meeting with Sridevi. It was more like a blind date for both of us because we were meeting for the first time. She didn’t know much about me, other than that I was Balki’s wife. I call it a blind date because we really fell in love with each other. Sometimes you meet certain people, and you feel an instant click. It was that. As if our souls were just meant to meet, and to do something together, however dramatic it may sound. I absolutely love her; I don't say this because she is a star and I am in awe, but because I really liked her soul."

Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai, due to accidental drowning. Her final on-screen appearance was a cameo in Zero.

