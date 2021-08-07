Step inside luxurious villa where Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain celebrated his birthday. See pics of pool, bedrooms, balcony
- Aadar Jain celebrated his 27th birthday with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, brother Armaan Jain and their friends. They went to Alibaug and celebrated the occasion at a property called Villa Magnolia.
Actor Aadar Jain recently rang in his 27th birthday and celebrated the occasion with his girlfriend, actor Tara Sutaria. His brother Armaan Jain and their friends were also a part of the celebrations, as the group took off for Alibaug. Tara, Aadar and their friends shared pictures from Villa Magnolia, a luxurious property where the birthday celebrations took place.
The double-storey house is nestled amid the greenery and has a swimming pool, a garden and five bedrooms. The property can be rented at approximately ₹50,000 per night.
In the photos shared by the group, they took dips in the pool, feasted on a charcuterie board, and barbecued in the garden.
The villa also has a large dining area where over a dozen people can feast together. The bedrooms have wooden furniture and overlook the lush surroundings.
On Thursday, Tara shared a picture of Aadar on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with heart emoticons in the caption. He replied, "I love you, sunshine girl."
Tara made their relationship Instagram-official after she posted a picture of them with a message on his birthday last year.
Earlier this year, speaking to Hindustan Times Aadar had said, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it."
Aadar was last seen in Excel Entertainment's comedy film Hello Charlie. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria is currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2. She also has Tadap with veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in the pipeline.