Suhana Khan spotted with Khushi Kapoor in Andheri; smiles as paparazzo asks her 'kya tension hai'. Watch

Suhana Khan, up-and-coming actor and daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was on Tuesday spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. In a video, shared on Instagram by a paparazzi, Suhana was seen getting off her car. As a person opened the door holding an umbrella over her head, Suhana smiled at him. (Also Read | Suhana Khan returns to Mumbai after completing The Archies shoot in Ooty, Agastya Nanda hugs Navya Nanda at airport)

As she started walking, a paparazzo standing there told her, "Suhanaji rukiye abhi toh aapki movie arahi hai, abhi kya tension hai? Aur humara chehra bhi yaad karke rakhiye, daily milenge (Suhana wait now your movie is about to release, what is the tension now? Remember our faces, we will meet daily)." They also asked Suhana to turn back and pose. However, she walked inside a building with a smile on her smile.

Suhana was seen dressed in a pink crop top and matching pants. She wore grey socks, and slippers and carried a white handbag. Suhana also carried a cup in her hand. Khushi Kapoor, Suhana's The Archies co-star and Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, was also seen in Andheri.

Recently, Suhana, Khushi Kapoor along with Agastya Nanda returned to Mumbai after completing the filming of the musical drama The Archies in Ooty. On Sunday, Suhana was seen exiting the Mumbai airport dressed in an all-black ensemble and white sneakers. Khushi was also seen at the airport where she was welcomed by her dog.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced the wrap of the Ooty schedule of The Archies. On Instagram, she shared a post in which the word 'WRAP' was seen. Sharing the post the filmmaker wrote, "It's A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty". She recently announced her new film The Archies with a special announcement video, based on the American comic series with the same name.

Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film marks the debut of Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix. The Archies also stars Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The film is based on characters and stories from Archie Comics.

