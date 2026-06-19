Suhasini Mulay admits she feared her marriage at 60 might not work; recalls mother's hilarious reaction

Veteran actor Suhasini Mulay has never shied away from making unconventional life choices. From focusing on her career over marriage for decades to finding love through Facebook and tying the knot after the age of 60, the actor has always followed her own path. In a recent conversation with Suhana Safar, Suhasini reflected on her late marriage, the qualities she looked for in a life partner and her mother's candid reaction when she finally decided to settle down. Suhasini Mulay with her husband Atul and mother.

Suhasini confessed that it's not like she didn't meet anyone while working in the industry, but she never found someone who could walk shoulder to shoulder with her. When asked what convinced her to marry after 60, Suhasini revealed that her husband Atul, is a believer in equality, which was a major point for her.

Suhasini Mulay on why she married at 60 She further recalled her thoughts before marriage and her mother's reaction and said, “I thought about it ki kya ab 60 saal ke umar mein, main aapni zindagi ka rukh badalna chahti hoon? I thought kya hoga? The worst case scenario will be shaadi karenge, nahi pategi, tum tumhare raste, main aapne raste. Bina kisi gila ke, kadwahat ke. Toh, I thought shayad naa chalen (I thought about it and asked myself, do I really want to change the course of my life at the age of 60? I wondered what could happen. The worst-case scenario would be that we get married, it doesn't work out, and then you go your way, and I go mine, without any resentment or bitterness. So I thought, maybe it could work after all).”

Suhasini Mulay recalls her mother's reaction Suhasini recalled her mother's reaction to her marriage and said, “Meri maa kehti thi ki tumhare jo hath ki lagaam hai voh bahut saal pehle chodh di, kyunki nikal gayi voh. Bhagwan jaane kaun tumhe jhelega. Voh baar baar Atul se poochti thi ki are you happy? Are you okay? (My mother used to say that she had let go of the reins of my life many years ago because I had become completely independent. She would often joke, 'God knows who will be able to put up with you.' She would repeatedly ask Atul, 'Are you happy? Are you okay?)'.”

Suhasini further shared her thoughts on not having kids and said, “I used to do work in documentary films and travelled 15 days a month, now once you give birth to kids, you can get rid of a husband not kids. Then your focus shifts from career to kids. I don't find anything wrong in this but I said, no, I can't. I was clear if I am going to have kids, get married then I want a man who can walk hand in hand with me.”

Suhasini also spoke about her decision not to have children, explaining that her work on documentary films required her to travel for nearly half of every month. She felt that having children would inevitably shift her priorities away from her career and towards parenting. While she stressed that there was nothing wrong with choosing motherhood, she believed it was not the right path for her. She added that she had always been clear that if she were to marry and have children, she would want a partner who could truly walk alongside her as an equal and support her ambitions.