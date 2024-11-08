Suniel Shetty 'absolutely fine' after minor injury on sets of Hunter season 2: Ready for the next shot

He suffered the injury while shooting for Hunter season 2 in Mumbai, according to media.
"Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care. #OnSet," Shetty wrote on the microblogging site.
Earlier, several media portals reported the Shetty was "seriously injured" in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for Hunter. It was also widely reported that doctors were rushed to the site along with an X-ray machine to assess the actor's condition.
Shetty, a popular action star of the 1990s and 2000s films like Mohra, Krishna, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na, will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle and season 2 of his Amazon miniTV action series Hunter.
