Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi
Suniel Shetty 'absolutely fine' after minor injury on sets of Hunter season 2: Ready for the next shot

PTI |
Nov 08, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Earlier, several media portals reported Suniel Shetty was "seriously injured" in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for Hunter season 2.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Thursday said he sustained a "minor injury" on the set of an upcoming web series, dismissing reports that he was seriously hurt. In an X post, the 63-year-old actor also assured fans that he was getting ready to resume shoot of the project. (Also Read – When Suniel Shetty addressed his ‘rivalry’ with Akshay Kumar in the 90s: ‘Fans are not that dumb’)

Suniel Shetty sustains minor inury on sets of Hunter season 2

He suffered the injury while shooting for Hunter season 2 in Mumbai, according to media.

"Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care. #OnSet," Shetty wrote on the microblogging site.

Earlier, several media portals reported the Shetty was "seriously injured" in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for Hunter. It was also widely reported that doctors were rushed to the site along with an X-ray machine to assess the actor's condition.

Shetty, a popular action star of the 1990s and 2000s films like Mohra, Krishna, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na, will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle and season 2 of his Amazon miniTV action series Hunter.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Friday, November 08, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
