When Suniel Shetty addressed his ‘rivalry’ with Akshay Kumar in the 90s: ‘Fans are not that dumb’

Suniel Shetty turns 63 today. There was a time when the actor who debuted with the 1992 film Balwaan was perceived as a threat to Akshay Kumar, who was already successful. Rumours were also rife about their ‘rivalry’ with Rediff even writing in 1997 that Suniel was giving ‘tremors’ to Akshay. Addressing their rumoured feud, here’s what Suniel told the website back then. (Also Read: Mukesh Chhabra reveals Suniel Shetty gifted him his Versova bungalow when he cast Athiya Shetty in Hero) A throwback picture of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

‘I don’t decide who I want to pose with’

Suniel and Akshay had posed for magazine covers back when with Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen, respectively. When it was perceived as ‘oneupmanship’ Suniel claimed that there was ‘no problem’ between the actors.

He said, “Let me tell you, the rivalry between us is media-made. I don't decide who I want to pose with, the magazines do. Akki and I have no problem, it seems to be the magazines that have some kind of internal rivalries going. So if one magazine uses Akki and Sushmita, then another tries to use me and Aishwarya. As for us, posing for pix is part of our profession, we do it in that spirit, and that is all there is to it.”

Suniel was also asked if people believe they’re rivals, given that was the narrative being pushed back then. He replied, “Of course they don't - fans are not that dumb. Look, they know that the magazines are competing with one another, they put all kinds of sensational stuff on the cover to sell more copies. But that doesn't mean the guy who is reading the who is sleeping with who story necessarily believes it.”

Suniel Shetty’s long association with Akshay Kumar

Contrary to rumours, the actors have often worked together since they acted in the 1993 films Waqt Hamara Hai and Pehchaan. They even worked together in the hit 1994 film Mohra. Akshay and Suniel also transitioned from action to comedy in the 2000 film Hera Pheri with Paresh Rawal. Since then, they acted in films like Dhadkan, Awara Paagal Deewana and Deewane Huye Paagal. Akshay and Suniel will soon be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.