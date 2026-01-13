Suniel Shetty breaks down talking about Ahan’s tough phase after Tadap failure: ‘There’s a lot that he went through’

Actor Suniel Shetty turned emotional and was in tears as he opened up about the tough phase his son Ahan Shetty went through after his debut film Tadap failed to make a mark at the box office. Addressing the notion that star kids have it easy in the film industry, Suniel revealed that Ahan faced intense turmoil after his first release. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan made his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap in 2021. Suniel gets emotional while talking about Ahan On Monday, Suniel joined his son Ahan and the team of Border 2 to launch the track Jaate Hue Lamhon at an event in Mumbai. During the event, Suniel, who was part of Border, turned visibly emotional and broke down while speaking about his son, Ahan. “It is his second film aur itni badi film milna… Bahut hi responsible film hai. When Ahan was doing the film, maine tabhi unse kaha tha ke ‘Ahan, it is not just uniform. Remember this’ (Getting such a big film is huge. It is a responsible film. When Ahan was shooting for the film, I told him ‘Ahan, it is not just uniform. Remember this’,” Suniel choked while saying.

At one point, Suniel reflected on the setback Ahan faced after his debut film Tadap failed to make an impact at the box office. “After his first film, there was a little break in (his life and career). You know, there’s always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai kaam toh bahut hi milta hai (Everyone thinks that he is Suniel Shetty’s son and he would have got a lot of work). But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life. But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film. Usse badiya film nahi mil sakti (He couldn’t have gotten a better film than that). And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us,” Suniel added.