Suniel Shetty breaks down talking about Ahan’s tough phase after Tadap failure: ‘There’s a lot that he went through’
On Monday, Suniel Shetty joined his son Ahan and the team of Border 2 to launch track Jaate Hue Lamhon at an event in Mumbai.
Actor Suniel Shetty turned emotional and was in tears as he opened up about the tough phase his son Ahan Shetty went through after his debut film Tadap failed to make a mark at the box office. Addressing the notion that star kids have it easy in the film industry, Suniel revealed that Ahan faced intense turmoil after his first release.
Suniel gets emotional while talking about Ahan
On Monday, Suniel joined his son Ahan and the team of Border 2 to launch the track Jaate Hue Lamhon at an event in Mumbai. During the event, Suniel, who was part of Border, turned visibly emotional and broke down while speaking about his son, Ahan.
“It is his second film aur itni badi film milna… Bahut hi responsible film hai. When Ahan was doing the film, maine tabhi unse kaha tha ke ‘Ahan, it is not just uniform. Remember this’ (Getting such a big film is huge. It is a responsible film. When Ahan was shooting for the film, I told him ‘Ahan, it is not just uniform. Remember this’,” Suniel choked while saying.
At one point, Suniel reflected on the setback Ahan faced after his debut film Tadap failed to make an impact at the box office.
“After his first film, there was a little break in (his life and career). You know, there’s always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai kaam toh bahut hi milta hai (Everyone thinks that he is Suniel Shetty’s son and he would have got a lot of work). But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life. But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film. Usse badiya film nahi mil sakti (He couldn’t have gotten a better film than that). And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us,” Suniel added.
More about Ahan
Ahan made his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap in 2021. He was seen with actor Tara Sutaria in the film. A remake of the Telugu film RX 100 (2018), Tadap failed to perform at the box office.
Last year, there were reports claiming that Ahan lost projects due high entourage cost. Talking about the allegations for the first time, Ahan said, “I know there were articles written about me, saying that my entourage cost was high and that’s why certain films didn't happen and none of that was true. I knew that, people close to me knew that and my producers knew that too. But you just have to be thick-skinned in this industry. Going forward, it might get worse. These things affect you, but you shouldn’t let it bother you too much because everyone has the right to their own opinion and that's life. You learn from it and move on.”
He will next be seen in Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 war epic. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war and real-life events surrounding it, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.
