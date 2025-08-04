Suniel Shetty can't keep calm, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor celebrate India's victory over England at The Oval

The nation is celebrating as Team India pulled off a stunning victory at The Oval on Monday, defeating England in the thrilling fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Social media is abuzz with fans praising the team’s performance. Joining the chorus of celebration, several Bollywood stars also took to their platforms to cheer for Team India. Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and other Bollywood stars express joy over India's victory.

Suniel Shetty was present at the stadium to support Team India along with his son and actor Ahaan Shetty. The father-son duo couldn’t stop cheering and clapping after India’s victory. Sharing pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “2 incredible days at The Oval! What a game and what a win! Come on India, always my India!”

He also shared a video of himself and Ahaan cheering for the team. Suniel was heard saying, “One of the most iconic cricket games.” Ahaan added, “What a game.” Athiya Shetty also shared a photo of Team India celebrating their victory on the field and wrote, “Unreal!”

Anil Kapoor also took to X (formerly Twitter), and sharing a video of India's iconic win, he expressed his joy, writing, “What a fight. What a finish. 💪Team India 🇮🇳 doesn’t play safe — they play like legends!”

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and, appreciating Mohammed Siraj's performance in the match, wrote, “Jai Hind.” For the unversed, Siraj completed the fifth five-wicket haul of his Test career to help India level the series 2–2.

Arjun Kapoor also penned a note for Siraj on Instagram, which read, “@mohammedsirajofficial Miyaan kya baat hai!!! Dil khol ke celebrate ki jiye aap… Catch jo hokar na hua uske bawajood to come and bowl like this on Day 5 to draw the series!!! Amongst the many well-deserved winners of the Player of the Match and Series, mere liye aap ho for the spirit you showed!!! Desh ke liye ladke jeete ho aap aaj!!! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @indiancricketteam.”

India's victory over England

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, defeated England by 6 runs to level the series 2-2. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj starred with a five-wicket haul, including three crucial scalps on the final day, to power the team to a thrilling victory. Chasing a target of 374, England were bowled out for 367 in a dramatic finish at The Oval.