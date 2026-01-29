Suniel Shetty reveals he hasn't watched son Ahan Shetty's film Border 2, has this condition: ‘It’s not arrogance about…’

Actor Suniel Shetty, who starred as Bhairon Singh Rathore in the 1997 film Border, has revealed that he didn't watch its sequel, Border 2, which stars his son Ahan Shetty. Speaking with Mid-Day, Suniel, who attended the premiere of the war drama last week, said that the one condition following which he will watch the film is only when it earns ₹500 crore globally. Suniel Shetty accompanied his son, Ahan Shetty, to a special screening of Border 2 in Mumbai. (PTI)

Suniel Shetty will watch Border 2 only under this condition Suniel shared that he has kept a special prayer for Ahan Shetty. “I had said from day one that I will not watch Border 2 until it crosses a worldwide collection of ₹500 crore. I had kept a mannat (prayer) for Ahan. Till now, I haven’t watched a single frame. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not arrogance about the film,” said the actor.

Suniel will watch film later with family, friends The actor shared with whom he will watch the film. “I will watch it with Ahan, his friends, and my family. I will also take Sunny paaji, Varun, and all of them with me. It will probably be the second time for them, but it will be my first. I don’t know how many times I will watch it after that. I have always been proud of Ahan and his decisions. He strongly believed that Border 2 was the film he wanted to do,” he added.

Suniel revealed that his wife, Mana Shetty, loved Border 2. He said that he is happy that after Dhurandhar, "another Hindi movie has worked brilliantly.” Last week, Suniel accompanied his family — wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty, and son-in-law KL Rahul —as they watched the movie with Ahan in a Mumbai theatre. He said that he "sat for three-and-a-half hours outside the theatre, meeting people and soaking in all the compliments.

About Border, Border 2 Border (1997), directed by JP Dutta, was set during the India–Pakistan war of 1971 and is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). Apart from Sunil, it also starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee, among others.

Border 2, backed by T-Series and J P Films, has been directed by Anurag Singh. It released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.