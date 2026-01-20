Suniel Shetty says Bollywood actors are considered illiterate, industry people 'make you feel that you’re nothing'

Actor Suniel Shetty has slammed those who consider actors in the Hindi film industry ‘illiterate’, saying that today’s actors are very smart and aware. The actor also reflected upon how failure is celebrated in the industry, with people making you feel like nothing. Suniel Shetty has spoken up about the perceptions Bollywood actors face.

Suniel Shetty opens up on failure In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty talked about his son Ahan Shetty’s first film failing at the box office, as well as the backlash from the nepotism debate. “We always want our kids to be happy, and I am not talking about success. I’m scared of failure in the industry and not of success. In other fields, when you fall, you get up and start walking. Here, when you fall, the world looks at you, and they make you feel that you’re nothing.” Ahan debuted in Bollywood with Tadap, which also starred Tar Sutaria. The film earned only ₹35 crore on a ₹27 crore budget.

Suniel Shetty on the perception of Hindi film actors The actor also added that the perception around Hindi film actors being dumb and illiterate still persists. “People feel that Hindi film actors are illiterate; they don’t know anything. We know a lot, and we are smart. In today’s times, failure is sometimes more celebrated than success. It’s a fact,” added the 64-year-old.