Sunil Dutt travelled from Delhi to Mumbai despite high fever just for music launch of my film: Ranjeet

Ranjeet has shared a group picture with late actor Sunil Dutt, recalling how the veteran actor once travelled from Delhi to Mumbai, despite high fever, just so he could attend the film music launch of Ranjeet's directorial Ghazab Tamasha. (Also read: Waheeda Rehman recalls how her ‘white hair’ shocked an unwell Sunil Dutt in ICU) Sunil Dutt poses with Ranjeet and his Ghazab Tamasha team at the film's music launch.

Ranjeet shared the picture and wrote, "Dutt Saab had 104 temperature, he flew down all the way form Delhi to release the music of my film Ghazab Tamasha. He was always there in my life, I miss him a lot often. He was not a Godfather for me but I knew that he was always concerned about me and I could never say no for anything he would ask me to do. I was very lucky to have him as part of my life."

Ranjeet has often credited his career to Sunil Dutt. In an old interview, Ranjeet had said that Sunil ‘immediately took a fancy’ to him after they met and had dinner together on Ranjeet's second day in Mumbai. Before visiting Mumbai, Ranjeet was training to be an Indian Air Force officer in Coimbatore and had to quit midway.

In a 2021 interview with Times of India, Ranjeet had said that he could not get work and decided to meet Sunil Dutt once before leaving the city. “There, the manager told me that Dutt saab was angry with me as he had been trying to get in touch with me for a role and was unable to. That’s how I landed Reshma Aur Shera."

Born Gopal Bedi, the actor also said that it was Sunil Dutt who changed his name to Ranjeet Goli. Ranjeet was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Houseful 4.

Ghazab Tamasha was the second film that Ranjeet directed and it featured Anu Agarwal, Rahul Roy and Tanuja Samarth. It was also the only film that Ranjeet produced. Ghazab Tamasha released in 1992. Anand Milind composed the music for the film and Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy sang songs in the music album for the film. Sadhana Sargam also sang one song in the film.

