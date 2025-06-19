Sunjay Kapur funeral: Kareena Kapoor consoles sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan

Sunjay Kapur funeral: The Kapoor sisters stood beside each other as they attended Sunjay Gupta's funeral in Delhi on June 19. Industrialist Sunjay, who was the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, died in London on June 12 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo. At his funeral, Kareena was seen standing beside Karisma and her kids, Samaira and Kiaan, as they paid their final tribute. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur funeral: Karisma Kapoor, daughter Samaira, son Kiaan pay floral tributes to late businessman) Sunjay Gupta's funeral was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena and Karisma at Sunjay Kapur's funeral

Several paparazzi pages on Instagram have shared pictures and videos from the funeral. In one video, Kareena is seen walking beside Karisma after they pay their floral tribute to Sunjay. Kareena puts her hand on Karisma's arm as they walk past many well-wishers and family members.

In another picture, Samaira and Kiaan were seen giving each other a hug. Karisma stood beside them, while Kareena lent her support to the three of them. Kareena's husband, Saif, was seen standing just behind her.

An earlier video appeared on Instagram where Karisma, along with Samaira and Kiaan, were seen paying floral tributes to the late businessman. Sunjay's last rites were held at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. As per a note which is being circulated on social media, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details. An official statement on the cause of his death is not out yet.

Sunjay tied the knot with Karisma in 2003. The couple had two children, Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016.