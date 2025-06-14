'I've swallowed something': Sunjay Kapur's last words before succumbing to fatal heart attack on polo ground revealed

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, 53, died of a heart attack in London on Thursday. Sunjay, who headed auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, was also known for being actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband. Soon after his death, reports of the seemingly bizarre nature of his death emerged, with some claiming his death was caused by a bee sting. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor's ex Sunjay Kapur’s funeral to be held in Delhi, but legal hurdle in getting body back to India: Report) Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, died in London on Thursday.

Sunjay Kapur's last words

Sunjay suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London. According to The Telegraph, witnesses at the polo match heard the billionaire say, "I've swallowed something". This led many to believe he had swallowed an insect. Later, reports claimed he had swallowed a bee. His friend and business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that 'Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. HT has not independently verified this claim. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details.

To Bollywood audiences, Sunjay may have been Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, but to the wider international community, he was much more - an industrialist, a polo player, and a friend of royalty. He was known to be a close friend of Britain's Prince William.

Sunjay Kapoor's death

Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay’s father-in-law and father of his wife Priya Sachdev, told NDTV that the funeral will take place in Delhi. “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites,” he said. The report also stated that the funeral might be delayed due to legal formalities, given his US citizenship.

The London-based Indian business tycoon had been married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. The two have two children. Sunjay was previously married to fashion designer and stylist and Nandita Mahtani from 1996-2000. Since 2017, he had been married to model-turned-actor Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son. Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion ( ₹10300 crore) at the time of his death, making him one of the richest Indians.