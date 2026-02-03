Sunny Deol felt overshadowed by Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, told Honey Irani: ‘Mera image bilkul kharab ho jaega’

Veteran screenwriter Honey Irani has opened up about the long-rumoured rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol following the 1993 film Darr, clarifying that while Sunny did feel dissatisfied with his role, reports of extreme resentment were largely exaggerated. Veteran screenwriter Honey Irani discussed the perceived rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol after Darr, confirming Sunny’s dissatisfaction with his role but denying extreme resentment, in a new interview.

Honey Irani talks about rumours of rift between Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Honey confirmed that Sunny Deol believed he had been shortchanged in Darr, particularly in terms of screen time. According to her, Sunny felt his role was smaller than expected, but she noted that he was fully aware of the script from the very beginning.

“He did feel that, but that was wrong because he had heard the script before. He knew the script right from the beginning,” she said.

Honey further explained that such feelings often arise when audiences respond more strongly to another character. In Darr, Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the obsessive antagonist became iconic, overshadowing Sunny’s heroic role.

She also revealed that the role that eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan was initially offered to Sunny Deol. Honey said she herself had encouraged him to consider it, hoping he would attempt something different. However, Sunny declined due to concerns about his image.

“I had myself told him, Sunny why don’t you try the other role so that you do something different from what you already have done, but Sunny said, ‘Honey ji mera image bilkul kharab ho jaega, khatam ho jaega’ (Honey ji, my image will be completely ruined, it will be finished). People like me as this,” she recalled.

Addressing long-standing rumours of hostility between the two actors, Honey dismissed claims of serious conflict or animosity. She said reports suggesting that they could not stand each other or were on the verge of physical confrontation were blown out of proportion. Honey added that the changing tastes of audiences at the time may have contributed to the narrative, as viewers began to embrace complex, darker characters.

The film Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, became a landmark in Hindi cinema, particularly for Shah Rukh Khan, whose performance redefined the Bollywood anti-hero and marked a turning point in his career.