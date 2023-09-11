Sunny Deol opens up on ‘childish’ fight with Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Darr. Here's what he said

Sunny Deol has opened up on his infamous fight on the sets of Darr. Speaking to India TV, he said that whatever happened between him and Shah Rukh Khan was 'childish', adding that everything is fine now. (Also read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection day 1| Shah Rukh Khan beats Sunny Deol) Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Darr.

‘It was childish’

Reminded that Shah Rukh Khan has also praised his latest film Gadar 2, Sunny Deol told the news channel, “Definitely, definitely. Woh zamana (those days) when it happened, that was a different time. I say 'People, forget what happened in those days'. One understands such things should not have happened. It was 'bachpana' (childish), definitely. After that, Shah Rukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film with his entire family. And he called me up. Toh sab cheezen bahut badhiya hai. Sab kuch bahut badhiya (everything is fine now).”

Sunny also talked about his bond with Salman Khan. He said that Salman shares a good equation with Sunny's dad-veteran actor Dharmendra. When told that even Karan Johar praised Sunny for Gadar 2, the actor responded with, “Chaliye, isliye main maafi maangta hoon (Okay, I apologise for this).”

When Sunny revealed why he got angry on Darr sets

This is not the first time Sunny has opened up on the incident from Darr sets. In a 2016 interview with the same news channel, Sunny had said that he had quite a few arguments about the rationality of the scene in which Shah Rukh Khan stabs him.

"What kind of a trained and senior commando would I be if he can stab me just like that, while I watch him? He may do so when I am not looking at him, but how is this possible?" Sunny had also said that the reports of them not talking to each other for 16 years were true, but mainly because he does not socialise much and does not attend parties and functions.

Sunny said he won't work with Yash Chopra again

In a 2001 interview with Filmfare, Sunny had also said that he would avoid the mistake called Darr from his career, given a chance. He recalled how working on the film was the worst experience of his life and he was so sick of the "lies and manipulations" that he ripped the pockets of his jeans when he stuffed his hands into the pockets. He added that he would never work with Yash Chopra again.

