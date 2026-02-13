‘Mere papa ki blessings hai’: Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra when asked about his back-to-back hits, Border 2 success

Over the past three years, actor Sunny Deol has been on a remarkable streak. First, Gadar 2 became a blockbuster, followed by Jaat, which delivered a decent box-office performance, and now Border 2 is racking up impressive collections. Sunny Deol starred in Border 2 which released in theatres on January 23. (PTI)

Sunny Deol remembers his father On Thursday, at the Border 2 success press conference, Sunny expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and continued support. One of the reporters praised Sunny's remarkable return to the spotlight, addressing him as Sunny Deol 2.0.

At this, Sunny said, “Itne saal pata nahi kahan chupa hua tha (I don't know where it was hiding all these years). It's really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone -- work hard, love your profession, don't get disheartened, and time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it).”

He credited his late father-actor Dharmendra and God's grace for all the success he has achieved. "Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai (These are all because of my papa's blessing and God's grace)...The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love," he added.

About Border 2 Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release and ₹70.15 crore in the second week. On day 15, Border 2 collected ₹2.85 crore and on day 16, it earned ₹5.25 crore. On day 17, the film earned ₹6.59 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected ₹309.09 crore nett in India. Currently running across 84985 shows, it has a domestic gross collection of ₹361.94 crore.

The war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.