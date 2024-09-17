Sunny Deol shows how to embrace travel and life at 66; posts video from mountain vacay with mom and dad. Watch

Sunny Deol has stepped back from Mumbai's chaos, and is enjoying a tranquil getaway up in the mountains with his parents: Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The actor has given fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, sharing an adorable video on social media. Also read: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share adorable posts for their mom Prakash Kaur on her birthday. See pics Sunny Deol is back in the mountains with his mom and dad.

Winterland memories

He took to Instagram to post a captivating reel from his mountain retreat. The Gadar 2 actor declared, ‘I'm on top of the world’ as he took his followers on a virtual tour of his picturesque getaway.

“Feeling good, feeling on top of the world, have a great day,” Sunny can be heard saying in the video.

The video offered a glimpse into his idyllic mountain getaway, showcasing a series of delightful escapades. From indulging in local flavours at a dhaba to embarking on treks through breathtaking landscapes, to playing in the snow with his mother, or sipping hot tea with his father, Sunny's video was filled with joy.

In one moment, Sunny is seen sharing candid moments with his mother, Prakash Kaur, as they playfully frolic in the snow together. He also enjoys quiet moments with his father, Dharmendra, sipping tea. There is one clip where is relishing hot jalebi and paratha in another.

The video also shows him enjoying a waterfall, and walking in the snow. There is a portion in the video where Sunny can be seen enjoying the view of mustard fields.

The actor shared the video with a caption that read, “My Motivation: Spend as much time with Mother Earth as possible”.

When it comes to social media, Sunny refrains from posting about his personal life, and uses it to update his fans about his work. And that is what makes the video more special.

On the work front

Sunny was last seen in 2023’s Gadar 2, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, and went on to become the most successful film of his 40-year-long career. Next, he is working on Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, which is being produced by Aamir Khan and also stars Preity Zinta. He will also be seen in Border 2, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.