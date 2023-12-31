Sunny Leone recalls when people could 'say things like uska age ho gaya, she shouldn’t be working anymore'

Sunny Leone is in a great phase of her career. She featured in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and she also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, where the film had its world premiere and received a standing ovation. Now, in an interview with News18, opening up about how the film was instrumental in making people look at her beyond her past as an adult film actor, Sunny, 42, said Kennedy is the beginning of a new chapter for her career. Also read: Anurag Kashyap on why he chose Sunny Leone for Kennedy Sunny Leone at Kennedy's world premiere at Cannes 2023. (File Photo)

'At any age, you can be successful or start your career'

Speaking about how the ageist nature of showbiz is passé, Sunny Leone said, “That’s something that’s part of the entertainment industry now. At literally any age, you can be successful or start your career. It just depends on how you want to start it and how far you can go.”

She added, “There aren’t any time limits right now unlike what it was 10-15 years ago when people could say things like, ‘Uska age ho gaya (This person is finished), she shouldn’t be working anymore’. That’s past now. Even the people, who were working a long time ago are coming back and shooting these amazing shows and they’re these amazing actors and actresses. Those people, who thought that their time is over are hitting their prime now.”

Sunny Leone on doing 'smaller parts' now

In the same interview, Sunny also opened up about how being a star is no longer a priority for her. She said she no longer wants to be the 'star of a movie' and would rather have a smaller part that has a meaning and purpose than an entire film based on her name, which isn’t very good. Sunny said Kennedy was like that and her next film Quotation Gang with Jackie Shroff is another film, which isn’t solely based on her name. She said ‘it’s a smaller part but it’s great’ for her.

Sunny Leone in 2012 made her Hindi film debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 and followed up with Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015), Tera Intezaar (2017), among many others.

