Sunny Leone shares video as fan tattoos her name on his arm, teases him: 'Good luck finding a wife'. Watch

Actor Sunny Leone has shared a video of her fan who tattooed her name on his arm. Taking to Instagram, Sunny also teased him as she wished him good luck at trying to get married with that tattoo on his arm. In the video, Sunny wore pink and green ethnic wear as she half-tied her hair. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, a bindi on her forehead, and flowers on her hair. (Also Read | Anamika trailer: Sunny Leone is spy gone rogue in action web series, viewers call it 'sasti copy of Jason Bourne'. Watch)

As the video started, Sunny urged the person holding the camera in front of her to come closer. She held the arm of her fan. Looking at the camera, she said, "Come here. Look at this." Her name along with heart symbols were inked on his arm.

Pointing at the tattoo, she then said, "So amazing. Thank you so much." The man bowed as Sunny giggled. Sharing the post, Sunny captioned it, "Hope you love me forever!! (face with tears of joy emoji) because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife!! (face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji)."

Sunny currently features in the spy thriller series Anamika that released on MX Player on March 10. The action-thriller is directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and also features actors Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. Anamika features Sunny as a secret agent M gone rogue.

The show, which went into production in 2020, marks the first collaboration between Sunny and Vikram. Anamika is Sunny's second collaboration with MX Player after the series Bullets, which came out last year. Anamika is being dubbed in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

As per news agency PTI, Sunny had said about her role, “Shooting for Anamika was one of the most memorable experiences I have ever had. My role in and as Anamika required me to get trained by some of the best fight masters on the set. I worked on my postures, I learned gun-fu and I have tried performing every action sequence by myself. I’ve always been fond of this genre of content, and I am glad I had the chance to be a part of this extremely special series, headlined by the master of thrillers, Vikram Bhatt.”

