Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Suriya tweeted to inform his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Meezaan Jaaferi gave a glimpse of his home to his many fans during an Instagram live session.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for Uttarakhand glacier burst victims: 'Hope those missing are brought home soon'
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram Stories to post notes of their concern for the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy and the victims.
Read more here
Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Actor poses in bikini, dances to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with her girlfriends. Watch
Alia Bhatt is having the craziest time at her Maldivian holiday with her best friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check out her latest photos and videos from the vacation.
Read more here
Step inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa Jaaferi
During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
Read more here
Suriya tests positive for coronavirus, says he is undergoing treatment
Actor Suriya took to Twitter to inform fans that he had tested positive to Covid 19. He added that he was undergoing treatment and that he was feeling much better.
Read more here
Inside Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor shares fresh pics with 'pop' Karan Johar. See here
Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
Read more here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests
- Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares new pics from Dhaakad, here are other action films to hit screens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Apte: Now because of the OTTs, we know what people like and what they don’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Suriya tweeted to inform his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Meezaan Jaaferi gave a glimpse of his home to his many fans during an Instagram live session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar party: Kareena shares fresh pics from Yash and Roohi's birthday bash
- Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Bikinis, dancing and selfies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl
- Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: In the film industry, ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for victims of Uttarakhand glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa
- During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox