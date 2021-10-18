Sushmita Sen averts fall as she trips while posing for camera, says 'baap re abhi girte'. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen recently averted a fall after she tripped while posing for the paparazzi. In a video that surfaced online, Sushmita stood outside a store, flashed a smile for the lens and took a step forward. However, the next moment she tripped over a mat.

In the video, Sushmita Sen wore a flowy off-white satin dress with high strappy heels. She kept her hair loose. After she tripped, she quickly bounced back and composed herself. She was heard saying, "Baap re abhi girte (Oh, I was about to fall)."

Sushmita then turned and took a few steps back. After fixing her dress and hair, she again posed for the camera and flashed her smile. She waved to the people and also blew a kiss.

A few days ago, Sushmita Sen had also shared a post after she had visited the jewellery store. She shared the pictures on Instagram.

Recently, Sushmita's crime drama web series Aarya also made headlines after it received a nomination at the 2021 International Emmy Awards. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the nominations.

In the caption, Sushmita wrote, "OMGGGGGG!!!! AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys Was busy dubbing for AARYA2…just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!!! To see INDIA on this list, fills my heart!!!"

She added, "Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!! Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations & for adding to India’s pride!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, Aarya, an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, bagged the nomination in the Best Drama Series category.

Aarya marked Sushamita's return to acting after several years. It revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita), who is a caring mother and a loving wife. Apart from Sushmita, the series' first season also featured Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Namit Das, veteran actor Chandrachur Singh and Vinod Rawat.