Sushmita Sen opens up on daughter's debut, Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic

First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here

The first picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter is here! Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family and shared a picture of her tiny feet wrapped up in a cozy blanket. “Happiness overboard... angel in the house,” he wrote in his caption.

Kareena Kapoor chills with Malaika, Karisma on a fun night out, fans wonder if she is set to move to her new house

Kareena Kapoor is making the most of her time during the third trimester of her pregnancy. Late on Monday night, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a group picture from her fun night out with her girl gang.

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her 17-year-old self; Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta say 'I remember this girl'

Priyanka Chopra is promoting her memoir Unfinished, which is available for pre-order before it arrives in bookstores this month. The actor has been sharing tonnes of trivia about her life ever since she announced its launch and has now shared an unseen picture from her teens.

Sushmita Sen made it clear to daughter Renee: 'You can't take someone's place because you're my daughter'

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, who made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi, has said that her mother gave her some valuable advice about privilege. Suttabaazi is a short film that was shot during the lockdown.

Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction on Tandav

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has said that his direction style, which he had developed over a long collaboration with Salman Khan, took some getting used to for his Tandav star, Saif Ali Khan. Ali said that he has a habit of giving direction during shots, a style that Saif was completely thrown off by.

