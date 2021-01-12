Sushmita Sen opens up on daughter's debut, Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic
Here are top entertainment news stories:
First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here
The first picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter is here! Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family and shared a picture of her tiny feet wrapped up in a cozy blanket. “Happiness overboard... angel in the house,” he wrote in his caption.
Kareena Kapoor chills with Malaika, Karisma on a fun night out, fans wonder if she is set to move to her new house
Kareena Kapoor is making the most of her time during the third trimester of her pregnancy. Late on Monday night, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a group picture from her fun night out with her girl gang.
Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her 17-year-old self; Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta say 'I remember this girl'
Priyanka Chopra is promoting her memoir Unfinished, which is available for pre-order before it arrives in bookstores this month. The actor has been sharing tonnes of trivia about her life ever since she announced its launch and has now shared an unseen picture from her teens.
Sushmita Sen made it clear to daughter Renee: 'You can't take someone's place because you're my daughter'
Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, who made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi, has said that her mother gave her some valuable advice about privilege. Suttabaazi is a short film that was shot during the lockdown.
Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction on Tandav
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has said that his direction style, which he had developed over a long collaboration with Salman Khan, took some getting used to for his Tandav star, Saif Ali Khan. Ali said that he has a habit of giving direction during shots, a style that Saif was completely thrown off by.
Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic
- Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here
- Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic
Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible
Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families
Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!
Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone
Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with
- Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil
- Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'
- Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice
- Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi
- Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Navya talks about working in a male-dominated industry, facing 'mansplaining'
Milind Soman’s wife Ankita posts dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation
- Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video from their vacation in the Maldives. See it here.
