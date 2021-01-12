IND USA
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Sushmita Sen opens up on daughter's debut, Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic

From Sushmita Sen talking about her daughter Renee Sen's acting debut to Priyanka Chopra sharing an unseen throwback picture, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:13 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories:

First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here

The first picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter is here! Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family and shared a picture of her tiny feet wrapped up in a cozy blanket. “Happiness overboard... angel in the house,” he wrote in his caption.

Kareena Kapoor chills with Malaika, Karisma on a fun night out, fans wonder if she is set to move to her new house

Kareena Kapoor is making the most of her time during the third trimester of her pregnancy. Late on Monday night, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a group picture from her fun night out with her girl gang.

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her 17-year-old self; Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta say 'I remember this girl'

Priyanka Chopra is promoting her memoir Unfinished, which is available for pre-order before it arrives in bookstores this month. The actor has been sharing tonnes of trivia about her life ever since she announced its launch and has now shared an unseen picture from her teens.

Sushmita Sen made it clear to daughter Renee: 'You can't take someone's place because you're my daughter'

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, who made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi, has said that her mother gave her some valuable advice about privilege. Suttabaazi is a short film that was shot during the lockdown.

Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction on Tandav

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has said that his direction style, which he had developed over a long collaboration with Salman Khan, took some getting used to for his Tandav star, Saif Ali Khan. Ali said that he has a habit of giving direction during shots, a style that Saif was completely thrown off by.

priyanka chopra sushmita sen virat kohli anushka sharma kareena kapoor

Kangana Ranaut has tweeted on National Youth Day.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut remembers her guru Swami Vivekananda: 'You gave me purpose'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a post about Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Youth Day. She called him her guru.
Rakhi Sawant tied the knot with Ritesh in 2019.
tv

'Rakhi's husband is taking care of me and all the medical bills': Jaya Sawant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Jaya Sawant said that her son-in-law Ritesh is taking care of her and the hospital bills. She added that he will come on Bigg Boss 14 and accept her daughter Rakhi Sawant as his wife.
Arjun Kapoor poses for Malaika Arora.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
R Madhavan is no stranger to replying to trolls.
bollywood

R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Janhvi Kapoor is missing her belly dance sessions.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
Kareena Kapoor opts for vibrant kaftans during her pregnancy (Photo: Instagram/ShrutiSancheti)
bollywood

Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Taimur’s mommy redefines pregnancy style yet again What is it about maternity chic which always makes it such an incredible study in fashion? If one looks at the history of pregnancy style, then the late Lady Diana’s highly publicised pregnancy in 1982 comes to mind
Caption: Actor Priya Banerjee has been a part of the erotic thriller web show Bekaboo.
bollywood

Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Actor Priya Banerjee says she is not completely against censorship on OTT platforms or for it, but feels that some things can be ‘eliminated’ from a lot of shows.
Actor Gul Panag says this is the first time her son Nihal is going to celebrate Lohri at his mother’s village along with his grandparents.
bollywood

Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Actor Gul Panag shares details of her special Lohri celebration this year with her parents in her native village and also talks about the ongoing farmer’s protest.
Radhika Madan is happy that her parents are in town for Lohri and will also help her with house-hunting.
bollywood

Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Usually Radhika Madan looking forward to celebrating Lohri in Delhi with family and friends
Actor Nimrat Kaur’s forefathers were farmers.
bollywood

Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Actor Nimrat Kaur says farmers are a ‘lifeline’ of our country, and this Lohri, prays that their situation gets resolved as it’s ‘deeply hurtful’.
Ayesha Jhukla had a prominent role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
bollywood

Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
Riz Ahmed has often expressed his admiration for Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Rashmi Rocket.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
Juhi Chawla compared Mumbai's air to 'dust'.
bollywood

Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Navya Naveli Nanda launched a digital healthcare platform last year.
bollywood

Navya talks about working in a male-dominated industry, facing 'mansplaining'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda, the co-founder of an online healthcare platform, talked about working in a male-dominated industry. She revealed that she has faced mansplaining and recalled feeling, "Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?"
Ankita Konwar shared a throwback video from her trip to Maldives with husband Milind Soman.
bollywood

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita posts dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video from their vacation in the Maldives. See it here.
