Sushmita Sen wishes her 'first love' daughter Renee Sen on 22nd birthday: 'What an avalanche of blessings'

Actor Sushmita Sen, on Saturday, wished her elder daughter Renee Sen as she rang in her 22nd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared pictures of her 'first love' Renee and called it 'an avalanche of blessings' to be her mother.

In the pictures, Renee Sen wore a red dress as she posed andsmiled for the camera. She kept her hair loose and wore no makeup in the photos.

Sushmita Sen captioned the post, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being your Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!! We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa."

Sushmita Sen is mother to two daughters--Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah, in 2010. Earlier this year, Renee made her acting debut with Suttabaazi, a short film that released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita had revealed that when Renee turned 16 years old, she had offered to locate her biological parents. “I told her we don’t know if the court has the names of her biological parents but there is information in an envelope which is only rightfully hers after she turns 18. I didn’t want to give her the wrong information because I did not want her to go there and get her heart broken. I told her, ‘I’ll take you whenever you’re ready... we must go.’ She told me, ‘But why do you want me to go find out?’"

Sushmita will be next seen in the second season of the crime drama, web series Aarya. She recently wrapped up shoot for the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show Penoza. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Sikander Kher, among others.