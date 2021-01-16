IND USA
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures as she partied with Ananya Panday. Taapsee Pannu left for Bhuj for Rashmi Rocket shoot.
Taapsee Pannu leaves for Bhuj for Rashmi Rocket shoot, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday party together

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Taapsee Pannu left for Bhuj to complete the last schedule of Rashmi Rocket while Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday partied together at Karan Johar's residence.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bond at Karan Johar's party, see pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and senior fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures after attending a party at Karan Johar's residence. Also present were Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan.

Taapsee Pannu flies to Bhuj with Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, says ‘Beech me nikal denge inko plane se’

Taapsee Pannu boarded a flight to Bhuj with co-actors Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli and they all cracked jokes on Instagram.

Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut

Sidharth Malhotra had once opened up about how he had a very tough time at auditions before he made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012.

'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK

Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.

Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too

Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.

Related Stories

Sidharth Malhotra turned 36.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay Kumar wish Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who turned 36, received birthday wishes from a number of Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh.
Akshay Kumar in the first look of Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar shoots for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, new videos land online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar has been shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer for more than a week. Now, new videos have landed on the internet from the location. See here.
Vikas Khanna has talked about Kangana Ranaut's criticism of the film industry.
bollywood

Vikas Khanna sides with Kangana, says he's being told to pay for film reviews

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has tweeted against film critics who he says are ones not letting outsiders have their chance at success and are threatening to destroy him.
Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas starred in Fukrey.
bollywood

Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar shares condolences

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar has condoled the death of late Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas.
Richa Chadha learning to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Watch how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Richa Chadha has shared a video from the making of her film Madam Chief Minister and can be seen learning to ride a bike.
Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty posts unseen pic with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Actor Athiya Shetty took part in an AMA session on Instagram and shared candid details of her personal life.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is learning to walk these days.
bollywood

Raj Kundra shares video of daughter Samisha's new vehicle, mocks tabloids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has shared a video of their 11-month-old daughter Samisha learning to walk with the help of a toy walker.
Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan Jaffrey are rumoured to be dating,
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares new pics, makes us wonder if Meezan Jaaferi clicked them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Saturday to share some new pictures from an outing. However, it was her exchange with Meezan Jaaferi in the comment section that begged attention.
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
bollywood

Rajkummar says Priyanka never made them feel like she is 'biggest star' on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao has spoken about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film, The White Tiger.
Prachi Desai was spotted at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Prachi Desai smiles on being spotted at airport on a wheelchair with a fracture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Actor Prachi Desai was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair with a bandage around her left foot. See here.
Salman Khan is 55 and a bachelor.
bollywood

When Salman Khan explained why he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Salman Khan continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood but his story about a crush of his is worth a read.
As she celebrates her birthday, today, Rasika hopes the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round.
bollywood

Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Birthday girl Rasika Dugal is looking forward to an exciting year with many web series lined up.
Poet and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar feels awkward to cut cakes on his birthday. (AP)
bollywood

Javed Akhtar: I never ask personal questions to my kids

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The veteran writer-lyricist feels that once kids grow up, they have a right to their privacy and asking them personal questions is a no-no.
Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted shooting with Akshay Kumar for their film Atrangi Re.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan: Passion for making films stands test of Covid, small, big screen

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan talks about returning to work after spending months at home due to the pandemic.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside at a high-rise apartment in Mumbai.
bollywood

Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have added a new nursery for their child at their plush home and won't flash their careers on the walls for their kids to see.
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures as she partied with Ananya Panday. Taapsee Pannu left for Bhuj for Rashmi Rocket shoot.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu leaves for Bhuj, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday party together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Taapsee Pannu left for Bhuj to complete the last schedule of Rashmi Rocket while Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday partied together at Karan Johar's residence.
Preity Zinta in a still from Dil Se song Jiya Jale.
bollywood

Preity Zinta wonders what elephants must have thought as she danced to Jiya Jale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Preity Zinta has shared a funny post about her dance steps in the Dil Se song Jiya Jale, choreographed by Farah Khan.
