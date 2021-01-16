Taapsee Pannu leaves for Bhuj for Rashmi Rocket shoot, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday party together
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bond at Karan Johar's party, see pics
Actor Sara Ali Khan and senior fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures after attending a party at Karan Johar's residence. Also present were Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan.
Taapsee Pannu flies to Bhuj with Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, says ‘Beech me nikal denge inko plane se’
Taapsee Pannu boarded a flight to Bhuj with co-actors Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli and they all cracked jokes on Instagram.
Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut
Sidharth Malhotra had once opened up about how he had a very tough time at auditions before he made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012.
'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK
Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.
Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too
Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.
Vikas Khanna sides with Kangana, says he's being told to pay for film reviews
Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar shares condolences
Watch how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister
Athiya Shetty posts unseen pic with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, see here
Raj Kundra shares video of daughter Samisha's new vehicle, mocks tabloids
Navya Naveli shares new pics, makes us wonder if Meezan Jaaferi clicked them
Rajkummar says Priyanka never made them feel like she is 'biggest star' on set
Prachi Desai smiles on being spotted at airport on a wheelchair with a fracture
When Salman Khan explained why he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl
Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space
Javed Akhtar: I never ask personal questions to my kids
Sara Ali Khan: Passion for making films stands test of Covid, small, big screen
Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home
Preity Zinta wonders what elephants must have thought as she danced to Jiya Jale
