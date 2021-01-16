Taapsee Pannu leaves for Bhuj for Rashmi Rocket shoot, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday party together

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bond at Karan Johar's party, see pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and senior fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures after attending a party at Karan Johar's residence. Also present were Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan.

Read more here





Taapsee Pannu flies to Bhuj with Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, says ‘Beech me nikal denge inko plane se’

Taapsee Pannu boarded a flight to Bhuj with co-actors Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli and they all cracked jokes on Instagram.

Read more here





Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut

Sidharth Malhotra had once opened up about how he had a very tough time at auditions before he made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012.

Read more here





'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK

Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.

Read more here





Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too

Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.

Read more here

