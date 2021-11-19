Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Gul Panag welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal farm laws: 'Let this be a lesson'

Actors Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood and Gul Panag among several Bollywood celebrities, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on Friday to withdraw the three farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Richa Chadha, retweeting a journalist's tweet, called it the farmers' victory. She tweeted, "Jeet gaye aap! Aap ki jeet sab ki jeet hai (You've won. You win is everyone's win)."

Richa Chadha called it the farmers' victory.

Celebrating the decision, Taapsee Pannu, taking to her Instagram Stories, shared the news and wrote, "Also.. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan (Happy Guru Nanak jayanti everyone)."

Sonu Sood also tweeted, "This is wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today."

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Actor Gul Panag, who also participated in the farmers' protest, wrote a series of tweets. "Grateful to @narendramodi for repealing the Farm Laws, finally. I wish we didn’t have to let the impasse last this long, cause so many lives to be lost. And demonise, debase, delegitimise the Farm Protest and the protestors. #Farmlawsrepealed," she tweeted.

She also wrote, "Let this be a lesson for future Governments to find the means & the will, to engage with all stakeholders when bringing about reform. And also a lesson for lawmakers -that legislative procedure can’t be circumvented by passing laws in minutes, without discussion & debate."

"And no, farmers are NOT going to forget (or forgive) being called hooligans, ‘mawaalis’ anti-nationals, terrorists, goons. Remember that. They have, through their grit & perseverance, forced the hand of this Government, that doesn’t back down, on anything. #Farmlawsrepealed," read her tweet.

Grateful to @narendramodi for repealing the Farm Laws, finally.🙏

I wish we didn’t have to let the impasse last this long, cause so many lives to be lost. And demonise, debase, delegitimise the Farm Protest and the protestors.#Farmlawsrepealed 1/2 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 19, 2021

Actor Shruti Seth tweeted, "So many lives lost. Such a heavy price. But proud of the farmers for holding their ground, peacefully! Jai Kisaan. Jai Hind." Shruti Seth also tweeted.

Also Read | Richa Chadha takes a dig at celebrities with ‘zero credibility’ who go on TV debates: ‘They are rejects of the system’

PM Modi announced that his government would repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament a year ago, which had led to massive protests by farmers unions in several states.

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since it had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.