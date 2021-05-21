Taapsee Pannu says she got a break in Bollywood for her 'Preity Zinta vibes': 'Thank God I wasn’t auditioned'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up on her break in the Hindi film industry and her acting roles in films. The actor has said that had she needed to struggle for roles in the cinema, she 'wouldn’t have lasted' for so long.

In a recent interview, Taapsee also spoke about getting her first Hindi film Chashme Baddoor, directed by David Dhawan. While she made her acting debut in Hindi films in 2013, she had signed the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. Her Tamil film Aadukalam in 2011 won six National Film Awards.

Speaking to Vogue India, she said, “If I had to struggle for roles, I wouldn’t have lasted in this field for so long.” On getting signed on Chashme Baddoor without an audition, she said, “Thank God I wasn’t auditioned. I haven’t learnt the craft formally, my training is all on-set. I would have failed miserably. I was known as the girl who has the ‘Preity Zinta vibe’ which is why I even got a Bollywood break.”

Speaking on her films and the characters she plays, she said, "People now expect my work to be interesting and worth their time, so I can’t do four films a year and look and sound the same in all." Taapsee also added, "Being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role. I bore quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame is not important...I am the modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character.”

In the last few years, she starred in several films such as Pink, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal, Manmarziyaan.

Also Read: Prince Harry recalls turning to alcohol and drugs after Diana's death, says 'flash of cameras makes my blood boil'

Last month, Taapsee began filming Shabaash Mithu, the biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie and captioned, "Let's go... Day 1! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue." In March, she had wrapped the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's DoBaaraa and in January, she finished filming on Rashmi Rocket, another sports drama.

The actor will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, slated for a theatrical release in October, and Haseen Dillruba, which will premiere on Netflix.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON