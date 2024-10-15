Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Bollywood's spy thriller fad: 'Now, everybody wants to do it; I did it so many years ago'

Taapsee Pannu recently spoke about her upcoming action-thriller Gandhari which is based on a mother-daughter bond. In an interview with News X, the actor stated that while everyone wants to work in the spy-thriller genre today, she had done it years ago. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu reveals one thing she's learnt from nepo kids: A lot of us outsiders don't…) Taapsee Pannu in a scene from her spy thriller Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu on spy-thriller genre

Taapsee, when asked about returning to the action genre after Baby and Naam Shabana, stated, “I believe going in very interesting character action. Actually, action spy thrillers were not in fashion. Now, everybody wants to do a spy thriller. I did it so many years ago that now if I do it again it’s very weird; why are you repeating yourself? I’ve done something which was so remarkable back then, I don’t want to touch it and spoil it again. If I have to really do action thriller I was very clear I will go in some other world.”

Taapsee played a spy in the 2015 Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby, which marked her debut in Bollywood. Her cameo was so well received that she got her own spinoff, Naam Shabana, which came out in 2017. Bollywood has seen a number of spy thrillers of late, including the entire YRF Spy Universe, which will see its own women-led spy film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Taapsee then spoke about her upcoming film Gandhari, calling it different. “It's a mother's revenge for the daughter. You will see what is it about. Devashish Makhija is directing it, the one who directed Ajji and Joram. Kanika is writing and producing it. It's a Netflix original and will hopefully have successive parts if it is successful. It is an action-thriller with the heart of a mother,” she said.

About Gandhari

Netflix recently shared an introduction teaser of Gandhari in which Taapsee's voiceover says, “Kehte hain maa ki dua humesha saath chalti hai, lekin jab uski bachche par aati hai to kaali bhi wahi banti hai (It is said that a mother's blessings are always there with her children but if anyone tries to harm her child, she becomes Goddess Kaali).” While sharing the teaser on its Instagram handle, the streaming platform captioned its post as, “The Hasseen writer-actor duo is back (fire emoji) Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu return with an action thriller. Gandhari arrives soon, only on Netflix.” In the second slide Taapsee can be seen posing with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.