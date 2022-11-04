Happy birthday Tabu: Pics of her and Aishwarya Rai from Kandukondain Kandukondain prove she hasn't aged at all

Tabu is celebrating her 52nd birthday on Friday. Few months before, she delivered a blockbuster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which she played a dual role. Tabu however remains ageless as ever and looked no different in the 2000 Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain. Tabu played Aishwarya's elder sister in the film. Also read: Tabu turns 52: Farah Khan calls her ‘new Bigg Boss expert’, says 'if you were playing a dead body...'

Directed by Rajiv Menon, Kandukondain Kandukondain featured Tabu as Sowmya, a school principal who believes in accepting her destiny. She was the first one to be cast in the film. Aishwarya was signed much later after it the role was reportedly offer to Manju Warrier and Soundarya as well. Aishwarya was in the role of Meenakshi who was passionate about classic Tamil poetry, music and dance and wanted to take her major decisions on her own.

Tabu and Aishwarya Rai in stills from Kandukondain Kandukondain.

Ajith Kumar, Abbas, Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai and Tabu starred in Kandukondain Kandukondain.

Kandukondain Kandukondain also starred Malayalam star Mammootty as Major Bala, former Indian Army officer along with Ajith Kumar and Abbas. It was based on Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility. The film went on to win the National Film Award for male playback singer Shankar Mahadevan for the song, Enna Solla Pogirai. It was filmed on Tabu and Ajith in the desert. Coincidentally, her look in the song in a black lehenga is much similar to one of her looks in her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Tabu is now set to revive her role of Meera Deshmukh - former Inspector General of Police and mother of Sam, who was killed by Ishita Dutta's character in the first installment. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran in lead and will release in theatres on November 18. It has been directed by Abhishek Pathak while the first was directed by Nishikant Kamat who died in 2020 at the age of 50. Tabu also has Bholaa with Ajay Devgn and Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor in pipeline.

