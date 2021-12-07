Tadap box office day 4 collection: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's film drops on Monday, earns around 15.77 cr so far

Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, registered a drop on its first Monday. It collected around ₹2.25 crore on day four of its release, taking its total to around ₹15.77 crore.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap marks Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's film debut and is among the first films to release in theatres after opening of theatres amid the pandemic.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: "Tadap has held up pretty well on Monday as it collects in the ₹2.25 crore nett range. The film has dropped under 50% at around 45% due to good holds at mass centres. Obviously a 30% type hold across India would have been optimum which would have taken it close to the 3 crore nett mark but this drop is a decent result for Tadap."

Tadap was launched amid much fanfare as the whole family came to support Ahan at the film's special screening. While Sunil Shetty posed with wife Mana Shetty, Ahan Shetty posed with his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff. For the first time, Suniel's actor daughter Athiya Shetty also made her first official appearance with rumoured boyfriend - cricketer KL Rahul.

Kajol, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and cricketer Hardik Pandya had also attended the screening.

Athiya, who has already featured in quite a few films, had written on Instagram for Ahan, "For me, before anything else, I'll always be most proud of the person you've grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go... Your time is now and forever! Love you... I'll always have your back."

Suniel had also penned a note in which he wrote, “Ahan! Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for Tadap is here and will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don't take it to heart if they critique you, it's a learning. Don't get too punch drunk on praise. It's a perk.”