Tahir Raj Bhasin: The best thing to do right now is to know that better times are ahead of us

With the second wave of Covid-19 cases in the country again disrupting daily life, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin fervently hopes that things get back to normal soon. And that is exactly what his birthday wish is, apart from enthralling fans with versatile filmography.

“Birthdays are about celebrating the years gone by and the great times to come. My wish for myself is to attract incredible lead parts that allow me to tell magnificent new stories. My wish for the industry is that we adapt and use today’s challenges as tomorrow’s strength. Every hardship forces change. We can hold on to the positives that the past year has made us consider: the importance of sanitised public spaces, the ability to use technology and operate remotely to be more economical and environment friendly,” says Bhasin, who turns 34 on April 21.

Sharing his birthday plans for this year, the Mardaani (2014) actor, who is currently in Ladakh where he was shooting a web series, says, “Birthdays are about packing in my favourite things, that’ll be - a great coffee, a scenic drive, music and cake. I’m also in the last schedule of shooting for the series.”

And birthdays for Bhasin are important as he admits that he is a “big birthday person” and the kid in him gets very excited on the lead up to the day.

“It’s the day you celebrate life and I don’t believe in holding back on that. Growing up birthdays were always a big celebration in our family and wherever in the world I am now, I like to make it a special occasion and include whoever is around,” he muses.

But his birthday celebrations have changed owing to the pandemic. “The lockdown last year and the current relapse have changed things around a bit,” the actor says.

Things are yet again in on the backburner again with rise in cases and the work schedule for everyone has pretty much been thrown off.

“The solace in the current situation and the rise in cases is that everyone’s calendars around the globe and across industries have been impacted. There’s a shared humanity in knowing we’re in this together. As was the case with the first wave one has to ride out the rough tide except this time with the assistance of vaccines. As the situation shows some semblance of order calendars, will need to be recalibrated. Right now the best thing to do is to value the moment and know that better times are ahead of us,” the actor says.