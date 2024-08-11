Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in white saree at Vedaa song launch; fans can't get enough of 'perfect Indian beauty'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia created a stir on the internet with her latest outfit. She wore a white organza saree to the launch of the song, Zaroorat Se Zyada, from the film Vedaa on Saturday. Fans can’t seem to get enough of her look, sharing numerous pictures and videos from the launch on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia backs John Abraham after his ‘idiot’ comment: Don't judge Vedaa by its cover) Tamannaah Bhatia wore a white organza saree to the song launch.

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in white saree

Tamannaah wore a white organza saree with floral detail to the song launch. She paired it with a matching embroidered blouse, two rows of pearls and a simple black bindi. The actor left her hair loose with a blowout, keeping her makeup minimal with pink lips and rosy cheeks.

It looked like fans couldn’t get enough of the look. Sharing pictures from the song launch, one fan wrote “Tam” on X with a white heart emoji. Another shared a video of her, calling her a ‘perfect Indian beauty’. Numerous fans shared her pictures and videos on X with heart emojis.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma head on date

Later in the day, Tamannaah also went on a dinner date with Vijay Varma. She wore black pants, a white t-shirt, and a jean shirt over it as she held Vijay’s hand while leaving the restaurant. Vijay opted for a monochrome look paired with brown shoes as he accompanied Tamannaah.

The couple smiled for the cameras and posed for the paparazzi as they exited the restaurant and went to their car. Tamannaah and Vijay first met as co-stars on the sets of Lust Stories 2, the second installment of Lust Stories. They began dating in 2023 after shooting for the anthology series.

Upcoming work

Tamannaah was last seen in the Tamil film Aranmanai 4. In Telugu she will soon be seen in Odela 2, while she stars in Vedaa and features in a special number in Stree 2 in Hindi. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa stars John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film releases in theatres on August 15.