Tamannaah Bhatia on her relationship with Vijay Varma getting spotlight: 'People say things and sometimes it hurts'

Vijay Varma schooled paparazzi for crossing the line as photographers at Mumbai airport recently teased him about his rumoured Maldives holiday with actor-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. In a recent interview with News18, Tamannaah opened up about being in the limelight for her personal life, ever since June, when she had confirmed she was dating her Lust Stories co-star Vijay Varma. Also read: Vijay Varma on if his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia was a publicity stunt Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at the Lust Stories 2 premiere in Mumbai in June. (File Photo/ Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah reacts to attention on her relationship

The actor told the portal about the focus on her relationship with Vijay Varma, “People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself."

She added, “So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career, when it comes to my work and personal life. I have always been a straightforward person who has always spoken my mind and told the truth. Earlier, I would be worried about what my parents would think. However, the beauty is that as I have evolved, they have evolved as well. And I take that as an achievement. I think today, apart from the ill-health of my close ones, nothing else robs me of my happiness.”

Vijay schools paparazzi

Recently, videos of the actor returning from his alleged Maldives vacation with Tamannaah surfaced on social media. Both Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted at Mumbai airport around the same time, but they exited the airport gate separately.

While Tamannaah stayed mum, when asked about Vijay by the paparazzi, the latter was upset after a paparazzo asked him, “Maldives ke samandar ke maaze leke aye ho (You have returned after enjoying the Maldives)?" Vijay had said in response before getting into his car, “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte aap (You can't talk to me like that)."

Since Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview with Film Companion in June, the duo has been commenting on each other’s posts on social media and also opening up about their relationship in interviews. Tamannaah had told Film Companion about Vijay, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down... He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Their recent projects

Tamannaah was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aakhri Sach. She played the lead investigator in the show, which is said to be based on the 2018 Burari case. Before this, she was seen alongside Rajinikanth in the blockbuster film Jailer, which was released on August 10.

Vijay was last seen in JioCinema's show Kaalkoot. He will soon be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON